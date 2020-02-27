Texas Football: Joshua Moore Pleads No-Contest to Weapons Charge

Texas wide receiver Johsua Moore pleaded no contest to a weapons charge on Thursday morning as first reported by the Austin American Statesman.

The Yoakum High School graduate reportedly received a differed adjudication sentence. He must complete 60 hours of community service, meet any recommended counseling conditions and avoid any trouble witht he law for the next year to avoid conviction. If all these conditions are met, the arrest will be sealed.

On July 5, 2019, according to a report from the City of Austin, a man on surveillance video appeared to "remove a firearm from his waistband, walk in between two vehicles, appearing to chamber a round by pulling the slide of the gun to the rear, and then place the firearm back into his waistband."

The arrest resulted in a suspension for Moore through 2019, though Texas head coach Tom Herman cleared up his status during a February press conference.

"Josh was never suspended from the team," Herman said. "He was at practice every day for us. Josh was suspended from playing in games. Okay. So we'll determine that when we get closer to a game."

The statement certainly seemed to leave the door open for Moore's return to the field, which could come as soon as the season opener for Texas.

Many inside the program identified Moore as not only a standout on the scout team last year, but that he often looked like the best receiver on the Texas roster. That comes as high praise for a team that had two likely soon-to-be NFL draft picks on the team in Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay.

Herman identified Moore as a receiver who could play both inside in the slot and outside in the Texas offense. His return would be a major boost for a Texas team that is sorely lacking in experienced pass-catchers going into 2020.