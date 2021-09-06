Coveted WR Shazz Preston Includes Texas in Top 4

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

With college football's 2021 season now officially underway, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond.

Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.

Stick with Longhorns Country for all of the latest updates in recruiting below:

SEPTEMBER 6, 3:11 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns are once again in the mix of finalists for another talented pass catcher, in St. James (LA) wideout Shazz Preston, who named Texas in his top-4 on Monday.

One of the top pass catchers in the state of Louisiana for the 2022 recruiting class, Preston has been compared to Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace, due to both his ability to play multiple receiver positions and his ability to win one on one contested battles in the air.

Alongside the Horns, Preston also listed LSU, Alabama, and Georgia in his top-4.

SEPTEMBER 6, 2:30 PM UPDATE: On Monday, Alabama native defensive lineman Justice Finkley announced his commitment date.

Finkley is set to make the decision on Thursday, September 9th and will most likely come down to Texas and Alabama.

September 4, 7:30 PM UPDATE: On Saturday, elite 2023 receiver Johntay Cook announced that he's down to 12 schools including the Longhorns.

Cook included some other prominent universities including Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Expect to continue seeing Cook rise the ladder of the 2023 recruiting class.

AUGUST 24, 11:30 AM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have been busy recruiting the 2022 and 2023 classes in recent months, but that doesn't mean its too early to get to work on the 2024 class as well.

On Monday, Texas did just that, offering talented IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) 2024 runningback Stacy Gage.

A fast riser for the 2024 class, Gage already holds offers from Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and USC among many others.

AUGUST 20, 5 PM UPDATE: Texas has made the final grouping of contenders for Elite Spearman (TX) wideout Brenen Thompson, the speedster announced Friday afternoon.

Alongside the Longhorns, Thompson named Texas A&M and Oklahoma State in his final list.

A speedster, Thompson also ran track and field, where he won the Texas 3A 200-meter state title as a junior with a time of 27.21. He also earned a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash, with a time of 10.41 seconds.

Back on the football front, Thompson was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association 3A first-team all-state team as an all-purpose player in 2020 as a junior and was a first-team all-district selection as a wide receiver and defensive back.

AUGUST 16, 10:12 AM UPDATE: The Longhorns have found themselves amongst the finalists for an elite defensive line prospect from the state of Texas, in Duncanville High School strongside defensive end, Omari Abor.

Abor announced his top-6 finalists on his social media accounts on Sunday listing the Longhorns alongside a host of other elite blue-blood programs.

One of the top edge prospects in the entire country, Abor is listed as the a big-bodied defender that can play in multiple spots along the defensive line and has superior strength and athleticism. Abor is also a three-sport star in football, basketball, and track and field.

Abor also listed Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio State, USC, and Arizona State in his top-10, and is being recruited primarily by special teams coordinator Jeff Banks, and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

AUGUST 13, 2:15 PM UPDATE: Texas have been hot on the trail of top-defensive tackle recruit Bear Alexander for some time now, hoping to sway him to Austin by national signing day.

Alexander, who ranks as the No. 14 defensive tackle in the nation per SI-All American, crushed that dream for Longhorns fans on Friday when he narrowed his lists of finalists down to just two teams -- Texas A&M and Georgia.

While other schools like Texas and Alabama tried to get involved in the race to land the 6-foot-3 325-pound behemoth, the Aggies have now also emerged as perhaps the overall favorite for his services.

AUGUST 7, 7 PM UPDATE: Texas lost out on a major target on Saturday afternoon, when Los Alamitos (CA) athlete Makai Lemon committed to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Lemon had placed the Longhorns in his top 7, along with Oklahoma, USC, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and Michigan.

AUGUST 3, 11 PM UPDATE:

On Tuesday night, California product and rising linebacker Eoghan Kerry included the Longhorns in his final five teams.

On social media, Kerry announced that he will commit early Wednesday morning. Kerry, who attends the same school (Mater Dei) as the son of head coach Steve Sarkisian, will choose between the Texas, North Dakota State, Arizona, Colorado and UCLA.

JULY 25, 8 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns are set to land a big-time official visit this fall, in Atascocita, (Humble, TX) offensive tackle Kam Dewberry.

Dewberry announced his visit intentions via his personal Twitter account.

In April, the elite Texan released his top-five schools he’ll be selecting from. They included Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Ohio State, and Big 12 rival Oklahoma.

In 2020 Dewberry Started at RT for Atascocita and helped them reach a Texas 6A D-I third-round playoff appearance.

As a sophomore In 2019, Dewberry was named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American and first-team all-district selection.

JULY 21, 12:00 PM UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to elite 2023 cornerback Rodrick Pleasant.

The California native is currently teammates with Texas commit Maalik Murphy at Junipero Serra High School. Pleasant has gathered over 15 offers including USC, Oregon and Michigan to name a few. Expect Sarkisian and Murphy to push hard for the prospect in the near future.

JULY 19, 1:30 PM UPDATE: Texas Longhorns target TreVonte Citizen made his college decision official on Monday afternoon, selecting the LSU Tigers over the Texas Longhorns, and a host of other Power 5 offers.

"I want to thank God for the opportunities and blessings bestowed upon me," Citizen said in a statement. "I want to think every school that believed I was special and offered me a scholarship. Thanks goes to all my coaches who spent hours molding me into the young man I am now. And I want to thank my family for the unconditional love, support, and prayers you have given me during this journey." "With that said, I’m staying home and committing to LSU! Thank you Coach Orgeron, coach Faulk, and Coach Mason for recruiting me and treating me like family from day one. I am excited to compete against, and with the best in the country. We’re going to bring a national title back to Louisiana!!" "GEAUX TIGERS"

Citizen also held offers from Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss, Michigan, and Penn State, among many others.

JULY 19, 11:30 UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have made the final list for one of the top defensive players in college football, in Park Crossing (Montgomery, AL) defensive lineman, Khurtiss Perry.

Alongside the Longhorns, Perry also listed Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Central Florida and Tennessee in his top-10.

JULY 18, 1:00 PM UPDATE: The top 2023 tight end prospect in the country Luke Hasz has named the Texas Longhorns amongst the top-eight finalists for his signature.

The Longhorns were included alongside TCU, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama and Oklahoma State. Texas will have some ground to make up, with the Oklahoma native currently leaning stay home with the Sooners.

JULY 18, 12:00 PM UPDATE: On Saturday, elite LB Jaiden Ausberry announced that the Texas Longhorns will be in his top 10 schools.

As one of the top players in the 2023 class, Ausberry has received national attention, securing additional offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and USC.

JULY 14, 5:20 PM UPDATE: Elite Greer, South Carolina tight end prospect Jaleel Skinner revealed his top five schools on Wednesday, including the Texas Longhorns amongst his finalists.

Known for his impressive size, wingspan, and catch radius, Skinner projects as a dynamic receiving threat from the tight end position, that could have a devastating impact in red-zone situations.

Alongside the Longhorns, the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Skinner also placed Alabama, Florida State, Miami, and Clemson in his final group.

JULY 14, 1 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have landed a commitment from elite 2022 defensive back Austin Jordan, out of Denton Ryan (Denton, TX).

Known as a corner with high frame potential, elite athleticism, and top-end speed, Jordan is one of the most sought-after cornerback recruits in the state of Texas.

Jordan also listed the Oklahoma Sooners and the Ohio State Buckeyes in his final three, giving the Longhorns a massive win over the traditional powers on the recruiting trail

JULY 9, 1:38 PM UPDATE: One of the top offensive line prospects in the country has named the Texas Longhorns Amongst the top-five finalists for his signature, in Bowie (Arlington, TX) interior lineman, Devon Campbell.

Campbell also named LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma, and USC as finalists in addition to the Longhorns.

July 9, 1 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have found themselves among the finalists for the commitment of one of the top defensive linemen on the West Coast, in Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) defensive tackles, Hero Kanu.

Kanu, who has only played organized football for two years, is a raw yet talented prospect that has caught the eye of many of the top programs around the country.

In addition to the Longhorns, Kanu has listed Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma Clemson, Ohio State, USC, and Washington in his top-9 finalists.

JULY 7, 4:45 PM UPDATE: Coveted 2022 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) wideout CJ Williams is one of the most sought-after receivers in the country, and on Wednesday, he released the top-five finalists for his signature.

The Texas Longhorns, along with four other top programs, made that list, adding another name to the long list of west coast connections for Steve Sarkisian.

Alongside the Longhorns, Williams also named Alabama, USC, Notre Dame and Stanford to his list of finalists, with Notre Dame thought to be the early favorite to secure his pledge.

JULY 6, 7 PM UPDATE: Elite athlete and Texas target Jeremy Patton has announced that he’s nearing a decision regarding his commitment.

Texas is considered the favorite for Patton among other Big 12 programs such as Baylor and Arkansas. Patton took his visit to Austin just under a month ago.

Patton projects as a linebacker at the next level. Expect a decision to come soon.

JULY 5, 1030 PM UPDATE: Texas Longhorns defensive line target KJ Miles announced his college decision on Sunday afternoon, spurning Steve Sarkisian and the Horns in favor of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The St. Peters Prep (Jersey City, NJ) product was also considering Wisconsin, alongside the Longhorns and Yellow Jackets.

JULY 4, 630 PM UPDATE: Texas has found itself sitting as contenders for one of the top defensive back prospects in the nation, in Westbook (Beaumont, TX) safety Bryce Anderson, who named the Longhorns as one of his final two schools on Sunday afternoon.

Alongside the Longhorns in the final pairing for Anderson, are their bitter in-state rivals, the Texas A&M, who host Anderson in College Station earlier this month.

JULY 4, 3PM UPDATE: Texas has been one of the hottest teams in the country on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks, landing the pledges of a pair of elite commitments over the weekend

On Sunday afternoon, however, that momentum took a major blow, when elite 2022 Summer Creek (Humble, TX) offensive tackle prospect Kelvin Banks committed to the the Oregon Ducks.

Banks picked the Ducks over the Longhorns and the Texas A&M Aggies, in what became a tight race towards the end of his recruitment.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder, was also at one point considering Oklahoma State and LSU.

JULY 4 12 PM UPDATE: Top 2022 DFW Area wide receiver target and former Oklahoma Sooners commitment Jordan Hudson announced his new college destination on Sunday, picking the SMU Mustangs over the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Hudson becomes one of the highest-rated recruits in the modern area to commit to the SMU Mustangs.

The Garland high school star also runs track and field for the Owls and was named the Texas District 9-6A Offensive Player of the Year during his junior season.

JULY 4 11:30 AM UPDATE: Elite Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, AL) edge rusher Justice Finkley announced his top-3 on Sunday morning, naming the Texas Longhorns among the finalists.

Finkley also listed Alabama and Colorado alongside the Longhorns, with the likes of Michigan and Standford being cut by the 2022 star.

July 1 4:00 PM UPDATE: On Thursday, elite ATH Makai Lemon included the Longhorns in his top seven schools.

Lemon also included USC, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma and Florida. The ATH is rated as one of the premier players in the 2023 class.

JUNE 30 3:36 PM UPDATE: Elite defensive back target Terrance Brooks made his college decision official on Wednesday afternoon, picking the Ohio State Buckeyes over Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Oregon

A high school track star, Brooks ran an 11.25 100 and a 23.27 200 during his junior year. Brooks also helped John Paul II to a second-round playoff appearance last season, after exploding on the recruiting scene as a sophomore.

JUNE 30 8 AM UPDATE: Major Texas Longhorns Target Kelvin Banks is set to announce his commitment on July 24, according to his personal twitter account.

Seen as arguably the top offensive tackle prospect in the country, Banks is set to choose between the Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Oregon Ducks, LSU Tigers, and Oklahoma State Cowboys

JUNE 29, 12 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have found themselves amongst the finalists for yet another top recruit on Tuesday afternoon, in Duncanville (Duncanville, TX) offensive tackle, Cameron Williams.

One of the biggest offensive line recruits in the nation, the 6-foot-5, 360-pound Williams is coming off of a string of visits, including Oregon on June 4, Miami on June 11, Texas Tech on June 15, Oklahoma on June 18, and Texas on June 25.

Alongside Longhorns, Williams also named Oklahoma and Oregon amongst his finalists.

JUNE 29, 12 PM UPDATE: On Monday, Tenaha linebacker Jeremy Patton announced his top five schools. Along with the Longhorns, Patton included Michigan, Baylor, LSU and Arkansas.

The versatile player also recently took a visit to the Forty Acres. And seemed to really enjoy his time.

JUNE 28, 7:39 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have found themselves as a finalist for one of the nation's top defensive ends on Monday night, when edge rusher Derrick Brown put Steve Sarkisian's program in his top 2

Alongside Texas, Brown listed Texas' Big 12 rival, the Baylor Bears, in his final two.

JUNE 26 11:00 PM UPDATE: On Saturday night, elite 2022 receiver Brenen Thompson released his top six schools including the Longhorns.

Alongside Texas, Thompson included Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Oregon. The two-sport athlete (football and track and field) has begun taking official and unofficial visits in June.

JUNE 26 4:00 PM UPDATE: Former Oklahoma Sooners commit Jordan Hudson has announced his top-three schools including the Texas Longhorns.

This comes just a couple days after Hudson took a visit to Austin. Here he is rocking a burnt-orange uniform.

Hudson will also heavily consider his hometown college SMU, along with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

JUNE 23 3:00 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns continue to make offer for future running backs following the de-commitment of Rueben Owens. This time to 2023 Louisiana product Trey Holly.

Holly has received additional offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State and many more.

JUNE 23 2:50 PM UPDATE: Texas has offered yet another talented running back recruit in 2023 Blessed Trinity Catholic (Russellville, GA) prospect Justin Haynes.

Haynes has a host of impressive offers, including Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Oregon, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Texas A&M, among others.

JUNE 22 12:15 PM UPDATE: Talented 2022 running back prospect De'Anthony Gatson (Newton HS - Newton, TX) made his commitment decision on Tuesday morning, selecting the USC Trojans over the Texas Longhorns.

Gatson was also considering Colorado, Iowa State, and Minnesota alongside the Longhorns and Trojans

In 2020, Gatson was named the Texas District 12-3A D-II MVP, helping his team to a 7-3 record and playoff birth.

JUNE 16 5:00 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns extended an offer to athlete Cedric Baxter Jr. on Tuesday.

The Orlando native has seen playing time at running back, defensive back and linebacker. At running back, Baxter accumulated 700 yards and seven rushing touchdowns in the past two seasons. Baxter has received numerous offers, including Florida State, Auburn and Notre Dame.

JUNE 14 5:00 PM UPDATE: On Monday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to Swedish rising defensive lineman Thomas Collins.

In the past week, the 2023 prospect has gained national interest, receiving additional offers from the University of Houston, Texas Christian University and Texas A&M. Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns will be right in the mix for the intriguing prospect.

JUNE 11 2:30 PM UPDATE: Elite 2022 linebacker prospect Harold Perkins will be canceling his visit to Los Angeles to visit the USC Trojans, and taking a visit to Austin instead, where he will take an official visit with the Longhorns, according to a report from Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

Perkins, who is rated as the top linebacker in the country by multiple recruiting services, is considering a host of top-tier schools, including Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, USC, Oregon, and Florida, with the Longhorns, Aggies, and Tigers thought to be in the best position for his signature.

JUNE 9, 5 PM UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Texas Longhorns extended an offer to 2023 cornerback Caleb Presley.



Presley has also received offers from Notre Dame, Oregon, Alabama and USC. At Eastside Catholic High School, Presley pushed his team to a Washington 3A state championship.

JUNE 9, 10 AM UPDATE: Just hours after Derrick Brown placed the Longhorns in his top-8, the Longhorns were once again named finalists for a talented defensive line prospect, in 2022 Southaven High School (Southaven, MS) lineman Aaron Bryant, who released his top-5 on Wednesday morning.

With an impressive list of offers to his name, Bryant listed Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, and Georgia alongside the Longhorns in his top-5.

JUNE 9, 12:05 AM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have landed in the top-8 for elite 2022 outside linebacker/edge rusher Derrick Brown of Texarkana Texas High (Texarkana, TX).

Brown released his top-8 via his personal Twitter account.

Alongside Texas, Brown listed Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU, Ole Miss, Arizona State, and Florida State in his final grouping.

JUNE 8, 4 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns extended yet another offer to a 2023 class member on Tuesday, in elite Mayde Creek (Houston, TX) defensive back Tay'Shawn Wilson.

The offer from Texas is Wilson's third FCS offer to date, with Louisiana Tech and the Longhorns Big 12 rivals, Baylor, as the other two.

Wilson has been primarily recruited by defensive backs coach Blake Gideon.

JUNE 6, 9:30 PM UPDATE: 2022 Texas Longhorns quarterback commit Maalik Murphy has earned an invite to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles over the weekend, making him the 11th Texas quarterback commit since 1999 to earn an invite to the event.

Other Longhorns to earn invites to the even include Hudson Card (2019), Roschon Johnson (2018), Sam Ehlinger (2016), Shane Buechele (2015), Jerrod Heard (2013), Tyrone Swoopes (2012), Garrett Gilbert (2008), Jevan Snead (2005), Vince Young (2001) and Chance Mock (1999).

In six games during his junior season this spring, Murphy completed 90-of-163 passes for 1,261 yards and 9 touchdowns. Murphy will make an official visit to Austin later this month from June 18-20.

JUNE 4, 12:45 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns continued to extend offers to talented members of the 2023 class on Friday when they offered Kahuku High School (Kahuku, HI) linebacker Tausili Akana.

The top linebacker in the state of Hawaii, Akana holds offers from USC, Oregon, Utah, California, Washington, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, LSU, and Ole Miss.

JUNE 2, 5:30 PM UPDATE: Three new prospects have announced their upcoming visit to Austin. Including quarterback Khalon Davis (2023), linebacker Scott Koumado (2023) and kicker Robert Gunn III (2022).

All visits are scheduled for June 3rd.

JUNE 2, 5 PM UPDATE: On Wednesday, the Texas Longhorns made an offer to 2024 prospect, Jaden Allen. Allen is the younger brother of 2022 commit Bryan Allen Jr.

The cornerback currently has five other offers. This past season, the Aledo product had three interceptions.

JUNE 2, 3 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns busy month got a little bit busier on Tuesday when two priority prospects announced their intentions to head to the 40 Acres to visit the program.

Deer Creek (Edmond, OK) Offensive lineman Jacob Sexton was the first to announce his official visit, which will take place from June 11-13.

The next prospect to announce his visit was 2023 Lone Star (Frisco, TX) wide receiver Bruce Mitchell, who will be making his way to Austin on June 3.

JUNE 2, 1:30 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns extended their seventh offer in less than 48 hours on Wednesday afternoon, when they offered 2024 DeSoto High School (DeSoto, TX) defensive lineman Caleb Mitchell.

Mitchell is just the second in-state recruit to be offered by the Longhorns from the 2024 class, and has an impressive list of offers thus far, including Mississippi State, SMU, Oklahoma State, and TCU.

June 1, 4:05 PM UPDATE: After a busy day on the recruiting trail, the Texas Longhorns extended their sixth offer of the day on Tuesday, offering 2023 University Lab (Baton Rouge, LA) athlete Jaiden Ausberry.

Already fielding an impressive list of offers that includes Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, USC, and Virginia Tech, among others, Ausberry has primarily lined up at linebacker thus far in high school but could project to multiple positions if he develops.

MAY 31, 10:00 AM UPDATE: On Sunday, former Tulsa cornerback Akayleb Evans included Texas in his top five schools to potentially transfer to.

Evans also included Notre Dame, Missouri, Texas Tech and Jackson State. The McKinney High School prospect produced 29 tackles, one sacks, three pass deflections and a forced fumble in 2020. Texas should be right in the mix for the veteran who can have immdetiate impact.

MAY 30, 1:00 PM UPDATE: On Sunday, 2023 linebacker prospect Taurean York announced his upcoming visit plans to the University of Texas.

The Temple product will add Austin to a long list of destinations to visit in June. Steve Sarkisian and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski will have a busy month ahead recruiting future prospects.

MAY 27, 3:00 PM UPDATE: On Thursday, the Texas Longhorns offered Alabama product Qua Russaw.

The 6'3", 230-pound edge rusher is slowly gaining traction after showing off his explosive speed a couple months ago.

Russaw explains that track "just helps with football, being explosive and making plays".

READ MORE: 2023 Edge Qua Russaw Red-Hot on the Recruiting Trail

MAY 27, 11:00 AM UPDATE: On Thursday morning, the Texas Longhorns offered Waunakee (Wis.) 2022 tight end Andrew Keller.

The Longhorns are looking to secure a singular commitment from a tight-end in the 2022 class. Along with Keller, Texas has offered Arlis Boardingham out of California. Boardingham is heavily trending towards the Longhorns.

MAY 26, 1:00 PM UPDATE: On Wednesday, New Jersey St. Peters Prep defensive tackle K.J. Miles included the Longhorns in his top three preferred schools.

The other two programs include Georgia Tech and Wisconsin. The versatile 2022 prospect possesses exciting speed and explosiveness allowing him to play multiple positions along the front. Miles is set to make an official visit to the Forty Acres June 25.

MAY 24, 5:00 PM UPDATE: On Monday, the Texas Longhorns offered one of the top defensive ends in the 2023 class, Lebbeus Overton. Overton has been highly scouted throughout the country, receiving offers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and many other prestigious programs.

Under new defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski, Overton will have the ability to show his talents both at defensive end and a defensive tackle. The Georgia native also played tight-end last season.

MAY 24, 11:30 AM UPDATE: Elite class of 2022 tight end prospect Jaleel Skinner is one of the most sought after offensive prospects in the entire country, and on Monday, he named the Texas Longhorns amongst the finalists for his signature.

The Greer High School (Greer, SC) star has had no shortage of impressive Power 5 offers throughout the year, with the Longhorns beating out a host of tradition-heavy programs to this point.

A part of the varsity squad since his freshman season, Skinner had 30 receptions for 511 yards and six touchdowns through his first 20 games.

Alongside Texas, Skinner named Oklahoma, Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Arizona State, and Oregon in his list of finalists.

May 22, 2:00 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns were included top the top-five school for running back De'Anthony Gatson. The other four schools include Colorado, Iowa State, Minnesota and USC.

In his junior year, Gatson rushed for 1,974 yards and 29 touchdown winning District 12-3A-II Overall MVP. This news comes just after the decommitment of Jaydon Blue, who will forego his senior season of high school.

May 21, 7:30 AM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns offered one of the safety prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, Sonny Styles. The Ohio native announced it on Twitter:

The 6-4, 205-pounder has received national interest from some notable universities including Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma, Penn State.

The versatile Styles also mentioned that he doesn't mind switching up positions:

"I kind of want to play that outside linebacker and be moving all around the field."

May 20, 6:31 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns offered one of the top defensive line prospects in the 2023 recruiting class, Rueben Bain. The Miami native described the offer as a "big one" on Twitter.

In 2020, Bain had 38 tackles, 13 sacks and nine forced fumbles. Some other teams in the hunt include Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Penn State, Miami and Tennessee.

May 20 5:15 PM UPDATE: Texas Longhorns running back commit Jaydon Blue has elected to opt-out of his senior season with Klien Cain (Houston, TX), he announced on Thursday.

MAY 16 11:40 AM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns missed out on adding a major difference-maker on Saturday when former Texas A&M transfer Shadrach Banks committed to TCU.

The Longhorns were one of two finalists alongside the Horned Frogs for Banks, who looks to be set to switch positions from wide receiver to linebacker for Gary Patterson in Fort Worth.

The 6-foot-1 230-pound North Shore (Houston, TX) product was one of the top wide receiver recruits in the state of Texas for the 2021 class, originally selecting the Aggies over offers from Alabama, Texas, Auburn, and Florida State. last December.

MAY 14 4:30 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns offered one of the top defensive line prospects in the entire 2022 class on Friday, in Hardaway High School (Colombus, GA) defensive tackle Mykel Williams.

Williams, who is currently seen as a Georgia Bulldogs lean, holds a host of impressive Power 5 offers, including the aforementioned Bulldogs, Alabama, Georgia Tech, LSU, USC, Clemson, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, and many others.

A US Army All-American Game invitee, Williams had a dominant 2020 campaign, finishing with 69 tackles, 17 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

In 2019, Williams was almost as dominant, ending his sophomore season with 20 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

MAY 12 2:30 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have offered one of the top players in the 2023 class, in elite California athlete, Makai Lemon.

Lemon announced his offer via his personal Twitter account.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 190 pounds, Lemon projects as a wide receiver at the college level, and has been compared to former USC wideout Robert Woods due to his quickness, change of direction, and ability to run after the catch.

Lemon holds at least 18 Power 5 offers, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, USC, and Penn State, among others.

MAY 11 4:10 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns are under consideration from arguably the nation's top 2022 offensive tackle in Joshua Conerly Jr, who announced the program as part of his top-12 schools on Tuesday afternoon.

Conerly is committed to the Polynesian Bowl, as well as the All-American Bowl, alongside Longhorn Commits Maalik Murphy (Polynesian Bowl), Jaydon Blue (All-American Bowl), Jalyon Guilbeau (All-American Bowl).

Known as a versatile prospect, Conerly has plus-length, long arms, and elite footwork, as well as the ability to play multiple positions along the offensive line.

Alongside Texas, Conerly listed USC, UCLA, Michigan, Oklahoma, Alabama, Auburn, Oregon, Washington, California, Stanford, and Arizona State in his top schools.

MAY 6 1:55 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian's focus on the offensive line in the 2022 class continued on Wednesday when the program offered Duncanvill offensive tackle, Cameron Williams.

Williams announced his offer via his personal Twitter account.

One of the top offensive tackles in the state, the 6-foot-5 360-pound Williams has a myriad of offers from Power 5 schools, including LSU, Oregon, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Georgia, Ohio State, and many more.

Williams is set to visit Oregon, Miami, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech this June, with the Longhorns hoping to land a visit from him as well in the coming months.

MAY 5 5:45 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns' focus on improving their pass rush in the 2023 class continued on Tuesday when Steve Sarkisian offered Lincoln High School (Tacoma, WA) strong side defensive end, Jayden Wayne.

"I was excited!", Wayne told LonghornsCountry.com of his offer. "I don't know much about Texas but it has a lot of tradition and a lot of NFL players came from there. I know coach Sarkisian is new there too."

One of the top defensive end recruits in the entire nation, Wayne holds offers from a host of Power 5 blue blood programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, and USC.

Known for using length and agility to get past defenders at the line, Wayne has been compared to Arizona Cardinals star pass rusher, Chandler Jones.

MAY 4 5:30 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns' impressive list of June visitors continued to grow on Tuesday afternoon when talented 2022 ATH Arlis Boardingham announced his intentions to visit Austin.

Boardingham will visit the 40 Acres on June 24.

Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 220 pounds, Boardingham primarily played wide receiver for Birmingham High School (Van Nuys, CA), and could be in line for a position change when he arrives on a college campus.

Boardingham has received offers from a host of Power 5 programs, including Texas, Utah, UCLA, Notre Dame, Colorado, Arizona State, and Kansas, among others.

APRIL 27 9:40 AM UPDATE: One of the most coveted defensive line recruits in the entire country, Cass Technical (Detroit, MI) defensive tackle Deone Walker revealed his list of finalists this week, naming the Longhorns among a host of other impressive programs.

Standing a massive 6-foot-7 and weighing in at 340 pounds, Walker is still a developmental prospect, but has an extremely high ceiling, and would be a natural fit for the nose tackle position in Pete Kwiatkowski's new defensive scheme.

Alongside Texas, Walker named Florida, Arkansas, LSU, Kentucky, Georgia, Missouri, Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State, Arizona State, Oregon, and Pittsburgh as the finalists for his signature.

APRIL 25 7:00 AM UPDATE: Elite cornerback prospect Terrance Brooks has had no shortage of suitors for his signature heading into his senior season.

However, that list of suitors has now been cut to five, with Brooks listing his final five schools on Saturday afternoon -- A list that includes the Texas Longhorns.

Alongside the Longhorns, the Plano product also listed the Texas A&M Aggies, The Oregon Ducks, The Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Florida Gators in his top five.

Brooks is set to visit Austin alongside 15 other elite prospects on June 18th, a handful of which are uncommitted, including Cy Park (TX) linebacker Harold Perkins. North Shore (TX) cornerback Dever Harris, Burges (TX) running back Tavorus Jones, Summer Creek (TX) offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, Bremond (TX) defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe, Westbrook (TX) safety Bryce Anderson, and Bishop Alemany (CA) linebacker Niuafe Thihalamaka.

Several longhorn commits will also be in attendance that weekend, including Junipero Serra (CA) quarterback Maalik Murphy, Klien Cain (TX) running back Jaydon Blue, Lewisville (TX) wide receiver Armani Winfield, North Shore (TX) defensive tackle Kristopher Ross, Aledo (TX) safety Bryan Allen Jr., Memorial (TX) cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, and Arlington Martin (TX) linebacker Trevell Johnson.

APRIL 17 4:00 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns could be adding their left tackle the future should Kam Dewberry decide to join the Forty Acres.

On Saturday, the elite Texan released his top-five schools he’ll be selecting from. They included Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, Ohio State and Big 12 rival Oklahoma.

According to the 247Sports composite, Dewberry is the No. 97 player and No. 9 offensive tackle in the country. The hope is that Steve Sarkisian can land a top-level talent to protect the quarterback for years to come.

With Dewberry’s commitment, they should be set.

APRIL 16 1:20 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns have once again found themselves in the mix for another elite defensive line prospect from the state of Texas, in Duncanville High School strongside defensive end, Omari Abor.

Abor announced his top-10 finalists on his social media accounts on Friday afternoon, listing the Longhorns alongside a host of other elite blue-blood programs.

Arguably the top edge prospect in the entire country, Abor is a big-bodied defender that can play in multiple spots along the defensive line and has superior strength and athleticism. Abor is also a three-sport star in football, basketball, and track and field.

Abor also listed Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Missouri, Ohio State, USC, and Arizona State in his top-10, and is being recruited primarily by special teams coordinator Jeff Banks, and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

APRIL 11 1 PM UPDATE: Coveted 2023 Texas Longhorns Target Arch Manning was seen giving Steve Sarkisian's team some more love on Saturday when he threw up the horns with current Texas 2023 Commit Rueben Owens II in a picture on social media on Saturday night.

The nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning, who is projected as the top quarterback in the 2023 class, has yet to officially name his list of top schools. However, Manning has set his unofficial visit day with the Horns for the weekend of June 9-11, giving the Longhorns a chance to impress the young star.

Alongside the Longhorns, Manning is reportedly having a good deal of communication from the likes of Alabama, LSU, Clemson, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Boston College, Stanford, Duke, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Manning's increasing interest in the program comes as a bit of a surprise given the SEC roots of his family. However, thanks to the relationship with Owens, as well as the recruiting efforts of Sarkisian, Texas finds itself squarely in the mix.

APRIL 9 3:30 PM UPDATE: The Texas Longhorns have made their way into the top-12 of elite west coast offensive tackle prospect Malik Agbo, the Federal Way (WA) Todd Beamer Prospect announced on Friday.

A versatile offensive line prospect, Agbo has the ability to play either tackle or on the interior of the line, thanks to his strength and athleticism. Agbo is still a raw prospect and will need time for his technique to catch up to his body. However, his upside is elite.

Alongside Texas, Agbo listed Oklahoma, Miami, Arizona State, Tennessee, Washington, Oregon, LSU, Alabama, LSU, Florida, Michigan, and USC in his top-12.

APRIL 9 8:45 AM UPDATE: Steve Sarkisian's out-of-state reach has continued to impress throughout his first three months as the Texas head coach, and on Friday morning, another talented name took notice of his efforts, in Southhaven defensive tackle Aaron Bryant.

Bryant, whose 6-foot-4, 300-pound frame makes him an ideal candidate for Pete Kwiatkowski's nose tackle position, finished his junior season in 2020 with 68 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, and four forced fumbles.

Alongside the Longhorns, Bryant listed Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Indiana, and Oregon in his top-10, though he is currently thought to be an Ole Miss lean.

APRIL 7 7:45 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns have found themselves in the running for another elite defensive line prospect, in Scottsdale Arizona product Anthony Lucas.

The Chaparral high school star announced Texas in his top-10 on Wednesday via his social media accounts.

Often compared to Kenny Clark of the Green Bay Packers, Lucas is a big framed, forceful defensive line prospect with a good motor that uses his strength and leverage to his advantage, and dominates stopping the run.

Alongside Texas, Lucas named Florida State, USC, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia, Oregon, Alabama, UCLA, and Texas A&M in his list of final schools.

APRIL 6 5:45 PM UPDATE: 37 days after Top 2022 safety Jacoby Mathews listed his top six schools, the Ponchatoula (LA) prospect released a new final six on Tuesday, featuring three new schools, and with the Longhorns still in the running.

Alongside the Texas, LSU, and Florida, who remained amongst his finalists, Mathews named Arizona State, Clemson, and USC as the new contenders.

Mathews' original top six featured Texas, LSU, Florida, Alabama, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma.

Mathews is set to visit Austin alongside 15 other elite prospects on June 18th, eight of which are uncommitted, including, Cy Park (TX) linebacker Harold Perkins. North Shore (TX) cornerback Dever Harris, Burges (TX) running back Tavorus Jones, Summer Creek (TX) offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, Bremond (TX) defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe, Westbrook (TX) safety Bryce Anderson, Ponchatoula (LA) safety Jacoby Mathews, John Paul II (TX) cornerback Terrance Brooks, and Bishop Alemany (CA) linebacker Niuafe Thihalamaka.

Joining that group will be the seven current Texas commitments, in Junipero Serra (CA) quarterback Maalik Murphy, Klien Cain (TX) running back Jaydon Blue, Lewisville (TX) wide receiver Armani Winfield, North Shore (TX) defensive tackle Kristopher Ross, Aledo (TX) safety Bryan Allen Jr., Memorial (TX) cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, and Arlington Martin (TX) linebacker Trevell Johnson.

A two-way player, Mathews started at both safety and quarterback for the Ponchatoula Green Wave, helping them to a 7-2 record and a playoff birth.

APRIL 4 5:25 PM UPDATE: Arguably the top safety in the 2022 recruiting class, IMG Academy (FLA) prospect Kamari Wilson, released his list of top-12 schools on Sunday afternoon, naming the Longhorns amongst the finalists.

Often compared to Marcus Maye of the New York Jets, Wilson's 6-foot-1, 195-pound frame allows to play with violent aggression and help out with tremendous run supportability. Wilson is thought of as one of the top run-defenders on the back end in the entire class, but also excels in coverage, especially against tight ends, and against running backs out of the backfield.

Alongside Texas, who is the only Big 12 school in the running for the Florida talent, Wilson listed LSU, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi State, Auburn, Tennessee, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Miami, Florida State, and South Florida in his top-12.

APRIL 3 5 PM UPDATE: Elite Longhorns outside linebacker target Harold Perkins has reportedly set an official visit date of June 18, adding him to an already extremely talented list of prospects set to visit that weekend.

Perkins will visit alongside 15 other elite prospects, eight of which are uncommitted, including, North Shore (TX) cornerback Dever Harris, Burges (TX) running back Tavorus Jones, Summer Creek (TX) offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, Bremond (TX) defensive tackle Jaray Bledsoe, Westbrook (TX) safety Bryce Anderson, Ponchatoula (LA) safety Jacoby Mathews, John Paul II (TX) cornerback Terrance Brooks, and Bishop Alemany (CA) linebacker Niuafe Thihalamaka will all make their first official visits to Austin.

Joining that group of uncommitted stars will be the seven current Texas commitments, in Junipero Serra (CA) quarterback Maalik Murphy, Klien Cain (TX) running back Jaydon Blue, Lewisville (TX) wide receiver Armani Winfield, North Shore (TX) defensive tackle Kristopher Ross, Aledo (TX) safety Bryan Allen Jr., Memorial (TX) cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau, and Arlington Martin (TX) linebacker Trevell Johnson.

The Cypress Texas native is currently choosing between Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma, and Florida, among others.

APRIL 2 3 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns are once again in the mix of finalists for another talented pass catcher, in St. James Lousiana wideout Shazz Preston, who named Texas in his top-7 on Friday.

One of the top pass catchers in the state of Lousiana for the 2022 recruiting class, Preston has been compared to Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace, due to both his ability to play multiple receiver positions and his ability to win one on one contested battles in the air.

Alongside the Horns, Preston also listed LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State, Miami, and USC in his top-7.

MARCH 29 9:30 AM UPDATE: Just days after announcing the Texas Longhorns among his top-12 finalists, Trussville Alabama defensive end prospect Justice Finkley has set his official visit date to Austin on the weekend of June 25-27.

Finkley announced his intentions to visit the 40 acres on Sunday, in an interview with SI All-American.

"They seem to be genuine," Finkley told SI All-American of Steve Sarkisian and his staff. "I love their staff and how they see me as a 5-tech that can cover in their defense."

The Texas target will also take a visit to Ann Arbor to check out the Michigan Wolverines on June 18.

Finkley also indicated to SI All-American that he is not yet close to making a final decision on his recruitment and that he could wait until as late as the final to make his choice, as he continues to plan more visits throughout the spring and summer.

MARCH 28 8:03 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns have landed in the top-6 for one of the top offensive line recruits in the 2022 class, in IMG Academy offensive tackle Aliou Bah. Bah announced the Longhorns amongst his finalists on Sunday night via social media.

Bah, who holds as many as 36 offers, listed the Longhorns alongside Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida State, Florida, and Oklahoma. Bah plans on taking visits to each of the schools in his top-6, though he has not set a date for his visits as of this report.

MARCH 26 7:05 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns are among the finalists for another elite Alabama defensive lineman, in Trussville star Justice Finkley. Finkley is the second big-time defensive lineman prospect in less than a week to add the Longhorns amongst his final schools.

Finkley is not just one of the top recruits in the entire state of Alabama, but one of the top defensive end prospects in the entire country. Alongside the Longhorns, Finkley also listed Alabama, LSU, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan, USC, Oregon, Stanford, Colorado, and UCF among his top 12.

MARCH 21 4:16 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns found themselves in the mix for yet another big-time defensive lineman product on Friday, when Lakeland Florida High School defensive end Keahnist Thompson listed the program among his final eight schools.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound strongside defensive end is thought to be one of the top defensive end prospects in the state of Florida and holds an impressive list of offers, including at least 16 from Power-Five schools.

Alongside the Longhorns, Thompson also listed Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, USC, Miami, Central Florida, and South Carolina.

MARCH 17 2:15 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns once again find themselves amongst the top finalists for an elite-level offensive line recruit, in St. John Bosco's Earnest Greene.

The Bellflower, California native was the latest in a group of highly-rated offensive lineman to proclaim his interests in Steve Sarkisian's program in his Wednesday Twitter announcement.

Universally rated as one of the top overall guard prospects in the country, Greene has drawn comparisons to Ohio State's Wyatt Davis thanks to his positional versatility, athleticism, side-to-side mobility, and the mental edge he carries along the front.

Alongside the Longhorns, Greene named Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon and USC in his top-10, in no particular order.

MARCH 16 4:30 PM UPDATE: Just weeks after naming the Longhorns among his top-10 schools, top-level Denton Ryan cornerback Austin Jordan put his final list of schools to just three on Tuesday, with Texas firmly in place in the group.

Known as a corner with high frame potential, elite athleticism, and top-end speed, Jordan is one of the most sought-after cornerback recruits in the state of Texas.

Jordan also listed the Oklahoma Sooners and the Ohio State Buckeyes in his final three, setting up a hard-hitting recruiting battle heading into the spring.

MARCH 12 1:45 PM UPDATE: Yet another front seven difference maker has taken an interest in the Longhorns, in New Jersey St. Peters Prep defensive tackle, K.J. Miles.

An elite athlete with explosive quickness and speed, Miles has been compared to the Seattle Seahawks Frank Clark, and is a versatile defensive line prospect that has the ability to play multiple positions along the front. Miles is a bit of an under-the-radar prospect but possesses all of the desirable measurables between size, speed, strength, and agility.

Alongside the Longhorns, Miles listed Georgia, Georgia Tech, USC, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Virginia in his top-7.

MARCH 10 11 PM UPDATE: The Longhorns are getting yet another look from an immensely talented player at a key position, in Humble Summer Creek offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

Banks, who listed the Longhorns in his top-8 on Twitter Wednesday evening, is arguably the top offensive tackle prospect in the state of Texas, as well as one of the best at his position in the entire country.

Along with the Longhorns, Banks listed Ole Miss, Arkansas, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Oregon in his top-8

Drawing favorable comparisons to Austin Jackson of the Miami Dolphins, Banks is a big-bodied tackle with good length and athleticism that has the versatility to play anywhere along the offensive line. Banks is also known for his good feet and strong hands, as well as his ability to redirect players and protect the quarterback even when he is out of position.

Banks is already a highly decorated player in his young career, earning first-team all-district honors in both his sophomore and junior seasons with Summer Creek.

MARCH 9 3:30 PM UPDATE: Looking to bolster their defensive secondary, the Longhorns have been in hot pursuit of some of the most talented defensive backs in the 2022 class in recent weeks.

The latest of those prospects to take notice of the program, Mission Hills, California prospect Ephesians Prysock named the Longhorns in his top-10 schools on Tuesday afternoon.

Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 170 pounds, Prysock is one of a pair of talented defensive prospects from Bishop Alemany that the Longhorns are in pursuit of, along with linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka.

Alongside Texas, Prysock also named Oklahoma, LSU, Ohio State, Notre Dame, USC, UCLA, Arizona State, Oregon, and Colorado in his top-10.

MARCH 2 NOON UPDATE: Another talented in-state player seems to be eying the Longhorns in Pilot Point star prospect Ish Harris. Harris is the latest talents to take an interest in the Longhorns after West Brook's Bryce Anderson named the longhorns in his final list, and Aledo's Bryan Allen Jr. committed in recent days.

Last season, Harris had 44 tackles and five interceptions from his safety spot. Also, a two-way star, Harris also played running back, where he ran for 1,788 yards and 18 touchdowns and was named the District 4-3A-I Offensive MVP. The 6-foot-4 190-pound athlete could potentially play on either side of the ball.

Harris also named Baylor, Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State in his top-6 alongside the Longhorns.

MARCH 2 9 AM UPDATE: The Longhorns are yet again a finalist for another elite national recruit, in Brophy College Preparatory defensive end, Zac Swanson.

Swanson, who made the announcement of his final four on Sunday via his Twitter account, is one of the top recruits in the state of Arizona, and one of the defensive end recruits in the country.

The Phoenix Arizona product also named USC, Oregon, and Kentucky alongside the Longhorns in his top-4.

