    • November 21, 2021
    Crumbling Longhorns; Six Straight Losses

    Texas’s losing streak continues; Longhorns fall 31-23 to West Virginia and extend losing streak to six games
    History was made, and not in a good way.

    Texas’ 31-23 loss to West Virginia, now has the Horns extending their losing streak to six straight games. This is the first season since 1956 where Texas has had a losing streak of five games or more.

    The Longhorns played sluggishly during the first half. Their performance, resulting in a 21-7 West Virginia lead by halftime, reflected the team's overall weak play throughout much of the season.

    One of the Longhorns’ few successes during the first half included running back Keilan Robinson’s explosive touchdown run, which gave Texas some momentum.

    Steve Sarkisian once again triggered a quarterback change at halftime, replacing Casey Thompson with Hudson Card in an effort to flip the script.

    Card provided Texas with a temporary spark through the third quarter. He found receiver Xavier Worthy for a 52-yard touchdown to put Texas down by a score.

    The Mountaineers walked right back and scored a touchdown, extending their lead back to two positions.

    Without star running back Bijan Robinson, both Keilan Robinson (111 yards and a touchdown) and Roschon Johnson (77 yards and a touchdown) performed well.

    Card was injured late in the fourth, Thompson went back in and threw a sloppy interception, effectively ending the game.

    With the loss, the Longhorns are officially ineligible for a bowl game for the first time since 2016.

    Sitting at 4-7, Texas returns home to face Kansas State and salvage what they can from the season.

