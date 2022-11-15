Skip to main content

Could Dallas Cowboys Draft Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson to Replace Ezekiel Elliott?

Widely considered a first-round talent, Bijan Robinson is projected to go to the Cowboys in this mock draft.

In recent years the practice of using a first-round pick in the NFL draft at the running back position has become less and less common, with teams opting to address the position in later rounds. 

However, Bijan Robinson of the Texas Longhorns may just buck that trend in the 2023 draft. In their most recent mock draft, Fan Sided has the superstar running back staying in the Lone Star State with the Dallas Cowboys selecting him at No. 26 overall.

As it currently stands, the Cowboys have Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard leading the way in the backfield, but that could all change in 2023. Elliott's contract does have an out in the spring of 2023, and Tony Pollard is a free agent following this season as well.

Of course, the Cowboys could elect to maintain Elliott, but should Pollard walk then bringing in Robinson would be a fantastic fit

Robinson has rushed for 1,158 yards and 12 touchdowns this season while adding 314 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions through the air. 

Robinson's ability to be a versatile piece in the offense could entice the Cowboys to move on from one, if not both, of Elliott and Pollard this offseason. 

Of course, this is all purely hypothetical, but the Cowboys keeping Robinson in-state would make a lot of fans very happy to say the least. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

