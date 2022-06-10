Skip to main content

Darrell Royal & Barry Switzer Listed Among the Top College Football Coaching Rivalries

USA TODAY Sports columnist Paul Myerberg presented the top 10 coaching rivalries in college football, including former coach Darrell Royal

Within the College Football world, there lie many rivalries that extend way beyond the football field. Most recently, we’ve seen Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher attack each other on live interviews. The two fanbases' passion will shape up to an exciting matchup on October 8, 2022.

These intense coaching rivalries even date back to the 1900s.

Most recently, USA TODAY Sports columnist Paul Myerberg presented the top 10 coaching rivalries in college football. Darrell Royal of Texas & Barry Switzer of Oklahoma were mentioned in the piece:

jamison_dshawn_osu_2001
rawImage-1
10364076

The Red River Rivalry reached its peak in 1976, when Royal, in his last season at Texas, accused Switzer and OU of spying on the Longhorns’ practice — even challenging Switzer and others close to the program to take a lie-detector test to prove their innocence. Royal was technically right: OU had, in fact, spied on the team’s practices four years earlier.

This year's game marks the 117th all-time meeting between the two programs. Texas holds a comfortable all-time lead, with a 62-49-5 record over the Sooners.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

AP21150677966413
Play
News

Sooners Sweep Longhorns in WCWS Championship Series

Texas kept it a game for four innings, but Oklahoma ultimately pulled away to defend its national title

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
9 hours ago
USATSI_18469725
Play
Baseball

Texas 1B Ivan Melendez Named Finalist for Dick Howser Trophy

Melendez was named one of five finalists for the award on Thursday afternoon.

By Connor Zimmerlee15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Messinger KU 1
Play
Baseball

How to Watch/Preview: Texas vs. East Carolina in Greenville Super Regional

The Longhorns take on the Pirates with a trip to Omaha on the line.

By Connor Zimmerlee15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Despite Texas' historical lead, Oklahoma has had an edge over the Longhorns over the past two decades. Since 2000, the Sooners are 15-7 in games against the burnt orange.

AJ2I9844
rawImage
ulm 2

In 2021, it was quarterback Caleb Williams who led the Sooners’ thrilling comeback, giving them a 55-48 victory over Texas.

Looking ahead, the two teams will make a move to the SEC in the coming years which has taken the College Football world by storm.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

AP21150677966413
News

Sooners Sweep Longhorns in WCWS Championship Series

Texas kept it a game for four innings, but Oklahoma ultimately pulled away to defend its national title

By Matthew Postins9 hours ago
USATSI_18469725
Baseball

Texas 1B Ivan Melendez Named Finalist for Dick Howser Trophy

Melendez was named one of five finalists for the award on Thursday afternoon.

By Connor Zimmerlee15 hours ago
Messinger KU 1
Baseball

How to Watch/Preview: Texas vs. East Carolina in Greenville Super Regional

The Longhorns take on the Pirates with a trip to Omaha on the line.

By Connor Zimmerlee15 hours ago
ulm 2
Football

Way-Too-Early Betting Odds for Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe

The Longhorns will welcome the Warhawks to DKR for the season-opener on Sept. 3

By Zach Dimmitt16 hours ago
vwxqrpng9evuldqpgerh
Football

Former Longhorn Joseph Ossai Named Bengals Breakout Candidate in 2022

Joseph Ossai looks to break out in year two on the Bengals after a meniscus injury held him out of his rookie season.

By Michael Gresser18 hours ago
Duce Robinson
Recruiting

Two-Sport Star Robinson to Return to Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff19 hours ago
quinn 1
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Shows Off New Aston Martin From NIL Deal

Name Image and likeness continues to help future athletes like Quinn Ewers land deals with top end companies

By Adam Glick20 hours ago
AP22142561990441
News

Oklahoma Blindsides Texas in WCWS Game 1

The Sooners scored 16 runs on 16 hits, including six home runs, as the Longhorns face elimination in Game 2 on Thursday

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago