Did The Longhorns Meet Their Team Needs On Signing Day?

Which team needs to the Texas Longhorns meet on National Signing Day?

The current Texas roster lacked quality depth, particularly offensive linemen and inside linebackers. Neither of those two deficiencies was corrected in this 2021 recruiting cycle.

The Longhorns were able to only sign two offensive linemen and did not sign any inside linebackers.

On Wednesday, the Longhorns signed Mansfield Legacy (Texas) defensive end David Abiara, Dallas Kimball cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem and Bryan Rudder wide receiver Keithron Lee.

“We tried to address that early on… Then to go get a [prospect like] David Abiara — a 6-4, 245-pound defensive end that we really believe can grow into a 265-pound type defensive end, 270-pound defensive end, but also shows some versatility as a stand-up defensive end on his high school tape.”

These signees join Texas alongside 18 players who committed in December. While the 2021 class is lacking offensively, it is strong defensively.

Texas's defense wasn't necessarily an area of need, yet was awarded more scholarships this year than previous seasons.

This class includes future key contributors who will help provide quality depth along the defensive line. Texas also did a good job adding cornerbacks, signing two highly-rated corners and one transfer.

“All in all, I thought we did a really good job on the '21 class [of] leaving us some wiggle room and filling some needs,” Sarkisian also said the new signees.

And that wiggle room, may just come into play before the spring is over.