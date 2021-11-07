Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Disaster In Ames: Texas Falls To Iowa State 30-7

    Texas has now dropped their fourth consecutive game in frustrating fashion
    Author:

    One month ago, the Texas Longhorns had Big 12 title aspirations. 

    They were leading Oklahoma 28-7 in the first quarter of the Red River Showdown and looked nearly unbeatable. 

    Since then, Texas has fallen apart, losing four straight, with the latest embarrassment coming against the Iowa State Cyclones in a 30-7 blowout loss on Saturday night. 

    And unfortunately for the Longhorns, the issues they suffered from in Ames were just more of the same. 

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17110931
    Play
    Football

    Longhorns QB Quandary Has a Recent Past Parallel

    Steve Sarkisian has no choice but to entertain a quarterback race between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card, just like Tom Herman in 2017

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_17110709
    Play
    Football

    Disaster In Ames: Texas Falls To Iowa State 30-7

    Texas has now dropped their fourth consecutive game in frustrating fashion

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_17059044
    Play
    Football

    Iowa State Outlasts Texas 30-7: Live Game Log

    Check-in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Saturday as Texas takes on Iowa State in Ames

    31 minutes ago

    To his credit, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian attempted to change things up early on when his offense was struggling, inserting freshman quarterback Hudson Card in place of Casey Thompson. 

    And for a while, it worked. 

    Texas took a 7-3 lead into the locker room at halftime and looked to have the game under control. 

    The defense was playing well, and the offense was moving the football. 

    Then, in the second half, as has been the case since that fateful day in Dallas, the wheels came flying off for the offense. 

    The offensive line could not hold up under pressure, Bijan Robinson could not find anywhere to run, and wideouts were missing opportunities. 

    To put it bluntly, things got ugly, and Hudson Card was facing a firestorm of pressure.

    The result? Breece Hall and the Iowa State offense took control of the momentum of the game and ran all over a worn-down Longhorns' defense to seal the game. 

     Texas (4-5) now returns to Austin with their hopes now falling all the way from conference title contention, to now prayers of retaining bowl eligibility.

    Texas and Kansas will face off next Saturday, with the kick-off time set for 6:30 PM.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_17110931
    Football

    Longhorns QB Quandary Has a Recent Past Parallel

    Steve Sarkisian has no choice but to entertain a quarterback race between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card, just like Tom Herman in 2017

    17 minutes ago
    USATSI_17110709
    Football

    Disaster In Ames: Texas Falls To Iowa State 30-7

    Texas has now dropped their fourth consecutive game in frustrating fashion

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_17059044
    Football

    Iowa State Outlasts Texas 30-7: Live Game Log

    Check-in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Saturday as Texas takes on Iowa State in Ames

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_16734663
    Football

    Casey Thompson Benched In 1st Quarter vs. Iowa State In Favor of Hudson Card

    The Longhorns have made a change at quarterback vs. Iowa State

    2 hours ago
    NFL
    News

    Can Horns Bounce Back? Game Predictions: Texas vs Iowa State

    Texas heads to Ames to take on an impressive Iowa State team that is experienced on both sides of the ball

    Nov 5, 2021
    aj and cr
    Men's Basketball

    Texas Basketball Preseason Position Preview: Backcourt

    A deep and experienced groups of guards will be vital if the Longhorns want to repeat as Big 12 champs this season

    Nov 5, 2021
    beard deion
    News

    Coach Deion at TCU?; Harsh Longhorns Basketball Truth

    A harsh Longhorns truth, a weird TCU rumor, the Cowboys' backup brilliance, a Rangers' ray of hope and the Ice Bowl resurfaces in the strangest of places, all in our sports notebook ...

    Nov 5, 2021
    USATSI_16970593
    Football

    Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 10 Picks

    Here are Longhorn Country's picks of the weekend from some of the biggest college football games

    Nov 5, 2021