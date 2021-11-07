Disaster In Ames: Texas Falls To Iowa State 30-7

One month ago, the Texas Longhorns had Big 12 title aspirations.

They were leading Oklahoma 28-7 in the first quarter of the Red River Showdown and looked nearly unbeatable.

Since then, Texas has fallen apart, losing four straight, with the latest embarrassment coming against the Iowa State Cyclones in a 30-7 blowout loss on Saturday night.

And unfortunately for the Longhorns, the issues they suffered from in Ames were just more of the same.

To his credit, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian attempted to change things up early on when his offense was struggling, inserting freshman quarterback Hudson Card in place of Casey Thompson.

And for a while, it worked.

Texas took a 7-3 lead into the locker room at halftime and looked to have the game under control.

The defense was playing well, and the offense was moving the football.

Then, in the second half, as has been the case since that fateful day in Dallas, the wheels came flying off for the offense.

The offensive line could not hold up under pressure, Bijan Robinson could not find anywhere to run, and wideouts were missing opportunities.

To put it bluntly, things got ugly, and Hudson Card was facing a firestorm of pressure.

The result? Breece Hall and the Iowa State offense took control of the momentum of the game and ran all over a worn-down Longhorns' defense to seal the game.

Texas (4-5) now returns to Austin with their hopes now falling all the way from conference title contention, to now prayers of retaining bowl eligibility.

Texas and Kansas will face off next Saturday, with the kick-off time set for 6:30 PM.

