    • October 17, 2021
    Disaster in DKR: What Went Wrong With The Texas Offense

    Disappointment at DKR; here are the offensive takeaways from the Longhorns’ 32-24 loss to Oklahoma State
    The Texas Longhorns suffered yet another embarrassing defeat on Saturday, again blowing a substantial lead and falling 32-24 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

    It was a fast start for the Longhorns’ offense, with Texas taking an early 17-3 lead. Heisman hopeful Bijan Robinson produced two early touchdowns (three total) along with 135 total rushing yards.

    Afterward, Texas’s collapse was nearly identical to its struggles during the Oklahoma game just last week. The cause? Poor decision-making, and poor offensive line play.

    Quarterback Casey Thompson's ball security struggles and several turnovers made his inexperience evident, with the first-year starter throwing for 179 yards on 15 of 27 passing, with one touchdown, and two game-changing interceptions.

    His first interception returned all the way to the house to cut the Longhorns’ lead to 17-13 at halftime, and his second interception during the tail-end of the fourth quarter effectively ended the game.

    Along the offensive front, the newly formed line consisting of Tope Imade at right guard, and Junior Angilau at left guard, was once again a disaster, allowing three sacks, seven tackles for loss, and four QB hurries. 

    The result?

    First downs were hard to come by (4-14 on third down), causing a tired Longhorns defense to eventually give in to the Cowboys’ attack.

    Oklahoma State went on to score 19 straight points, effectively ending the game and sending the Longhorns back to the drawing board.

    Texas, now 4-3, will aim to change the script during their next matchup when they take on the Baylor Bears in Waco.

