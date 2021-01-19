NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Search

Does Sarkisian’s Staff Make Up For Meyer’s Absence?

Did Urban Meyer’s Absence Work Out For Texas? Pete Kwiatkowski Named New Texas Defensive Coordinator
Author:
Publish date:

As an offensive-minded coach, Steve Sarkisian knew he needed to hire a strong defensive coordinator to make Texas a national championship contender. On Tuesday morning, the new Texas head coach did just that.

Texas hired former Washington Huskies defensive coordinator, Pete Kwiatkowski, to be the next DC for Texas. Kwiatkowski is widely regarded as one of the best defensive play-callers in the sport, evidenced by his success at Washington and Boise State.

In Kwiatkowski’s seven-year career at Washington, the Huskies have given up 35+ points or more just five times. In that same timespan, Texas has given up 35+ points 22 times.

Additionally, he has produced some elite talent for the NFL:

With access to Texas's recruiting resources and talent, Kwiatkowski's defensive coaching should prime Texas to compete at an elite level. 

READ MORE: Sarkisian Tabs Washington’s Kwiatkowski as Longhorns Defensive Coordinator

In his first week as Texas's head coach, Sarkisian has turned heads by hiring top tier staff and athletes. From snagging special teams coordinator Jeff Banks away from Alabama to landing a commitment from Lewisville’s (Texas) 2022 four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield, Sarkisian has hit the ground running.

READ MORE: Could Top Texas Recruit Follow In Westlake Stars’ QB Footsteps?

One could argue that Texas is getting more bang for their buck with Sarkisian than they would have gotten with Urban Meyer. Hiring Sarkisian allows Texas to gain several proven staff members with successful track records. Excitement is brewing for Longhorn fans, and Sarkisian does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

9171394
Football

Does Sarkisian’s Staff Make Up For Meyer’s Absence?

Did Urban Meyer’s Absence Work Out For Texas? Pete Kwiatkowski Named New Texas Defensive Coordinator

Pete-Kwiatkowski (1)
News

Sarkisian Tabs Washington’s Kwiatkowski as Longhorns Defensive Coordinator

After an exhaustive search in which multiple candidates were considered for the position, the Texas Longhorns have found their defensive coordinator in Washington's Pete Kwiatkowski

USATSI_15445776
News

Longhorns Have Second-Straight Game Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

The Texas Longhorns will have a full week off, following the postponement of their Saturday matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.

USATSI_15171653
Football

Can Longhorns Star RB Compete For Heisman in 2021?

Can rising sophomore star Bijan Robinson Compete for a Heisman Trophy in 2021?

pete-kwiatkowski
News

Longhorns Coach Tracker: Sark Targeting A Pac-12 DC?

With the Texas defensive coordinator search still in full swing, does Steve Sarkisian have his eyes on a Pac-12 defensive coordinator?

ghows-GA-201029379-647ae409
News

Could Top Texas Recruit Follow In Westlake Stars’ QB Footsteps?

Could top Texas Longhorns quarterback 2022 recruit Cade Klubnik follow in the footsteps of his former Westlake Chaparral alumni?

Landon-Hullaby-1116154850
News

Longhorns Make the Cut For Another Top 2022 In-State Prospect

The Longhorns 2022 recruiting momentum is moving full speed ahead, with another top in-state prospect listing the team in his top-10

Malcom Brown
Longhorns in the pros

NFL Top 100 Free Agents: Where are the Longhorns?

The absence of Texas Longhorns from the PFF/NFL Top 100 free agents may say a lot about player development for the Longhorns