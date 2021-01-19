Does Sarkisian’s Staff Make Up For Meyer’s Absence?

As an offensive-minded coach, Steve Sarkisian knew he needed to hire a strong defensive coordinator to make Texas a national championship contender. On Tuesday morning, the new Texas head coach did just that.

Texas hired former Washington Huskies defensive coordinator, Pete Kwiatkowski, to be the next DC for Texas. Kwiatkowski is widely regarded as one of the best defensive play-callers in the sport, evidenced by his success at Washington and Boise State.

In Kwiatkowski’s seven-year career at Washington, the Huskies have given up 35+ points or more just five times. In that same timespan, Texas has given up 35+ points 22 times.

Additionally, he has produced some elite talent for the NFL:

With access to Texas's recruiting resources and talent, Kwiatkowski's defensive coaching should prime Texas to compete at an elite level.

READ MORE: Sarkisian Tabs Washington’s Kwiatkowski as Longhorns Defensive Coordinator

In his first week as Texas's head coach, Sarkisian has turned heads by hiring top tier staff and athletes. From snagging special teams coordinator Jeff Banks away from Alabama to landing a commitment from Lewisville’s (Texas) 2022 four-star wide receiver Armani Winfield, Sarkisian has hit the ground running.

READ MORE: Could Top Texas Recruit Follow In Westlake Stars’ QB Footsteps?

One could argue that Texas is getting more bang for their buck with Sarkisian than they would have gotten with Urban Meyer. Hiring Sarkisian allows Texas to gain several proven staff members with successful track records. Excitement is brewing for Longhorn fans, and Sarkisian does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon.