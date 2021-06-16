Are Endorsements Being Permitted For Texas College Athletes A Longhorns Advantage?

Does college athletes in the state of Texas being permitted to have endorsements following Greg Abbot bill give the Longhorns an advantage

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbot signed a bill that will allow College athletes in the state of Texas to profit off their names and likenesses.

Effective July 1st, Texas student-athletes will have the option to profit off of sponsored posts on their social media, excluding endorsements of alcohol, tobacco products, e-cigarettes, firearms, or any type of sports betting.

Athletic Director Chris Del Conte released a tweet following the announcement:

"At Texas, we say 'What starts here changes the world,' and with this major step in the future of college athletics, we look forward to helping our student-athletes continue to do just that."

This new legislation will have a drastic impact on recruiting. Not only will top high-school prospects have to consider a school’s academics and football program, but they will also need to factor in their potential earnings.

As one of the most valuable programs in all of college football, the University of Texas has the marketing appeal for the nation’s top recruits to build their brand on a national scale.

Longhorns defensive back D'Shawn Jamison already is having fun with it, releasing a poll about his potential clothing line “Shark5”.

As another revenue stream, athletes will now look twice at where they choose to go. Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was projected to make just under a million dollars last season.

What do you think of the new bill? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

