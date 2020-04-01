ESPN Adds Throwback Thursday: College Football Classics to Primetime Slate; Historic 2006 Rose Bowl Game Featuring No. 2 Texas vs. No. 1 USC Airs This Week

ESPN will air encore presentations of classic college football games beginning Thursday, April 2, (8-11 p.m. ET) adding Throwback Thursday: CFB Classics to the network’s primetime slate. Leading into each encore presentation, ESPN will air an episode of The American Game (7-8 p.m.), an 11-part docuseries that debuted as signature ESPN CFB150 programming this past season. Each Thursday, the college football classic encore presentation and The American Game episode will have common theme, as the docuseries will dive deep into a single, significant subject matter which has helped shape the sport and the game that follows will be an extension of the same subject.



2006 Rose Bowl Game Dubbed Seventh Best College Football Game Ever, One of CFB’s “Game of the Century”

College football fans will relive the 2006 Rose Bowl Game featuring No. 2 Texas and No. 1 USC (January 4, 2006), voted the seventh best game in college football history, in the first rendition ofThrowback Thursday: CFB Classics. The Longhorns and Trojans entered the national championship game with the two longest active winning streaks, as Texas had won 19 consecutive games and USC 34 games, which had delivered the school back-to-back national titles in 2003 and 2004. With that backdrop, the much-anticipated matchup was dubbed the sport’s latest “Game of the Century.”

Prior to the encore presentation The American Game: Game of the Century episode will air, as the hour-long program examines this unique college football description and the historic matchups, which have been played under the moniker.

Longhorns-Trojans Featured Some of the Sport’s Best Teams, Players, Coaches and Signature Plays

In addition to the nation’s longest winning streaks, both Texas and USC were 12-0 heading into the national championship game, ranked as the two best teams throughout the duration of the 2005 regular season, and historically, the fifth and 52nd best teams of all-time. The rosters were full of talent, including Longhorns QB Vince Young and Trojans RB Reggie Bush, both top 100 players in the sport’s history. Both players, along with USC’s Matt Leinart and Texas’ Michael Huff, would be top 10 selections in the 2006 NFL Draft and, overall, more than 20 players from the game would be selected during the same draft. The matchup of head coaches added to the draw, as Texas’ Mack Brown and USC’s Pete Carroll also rank among the sport’s all-time coaches.

The “Game of the Century” would live up the billing, as the greatest play of the decade (2000-09) resulted in the game-winning touchdown for the Longhorns – an eight-yard touchdown run by Young on fourth down with 19 seconds to go.

Fans will also hear the call of legendary play-by-play commentator Keith Jackson, as the 2006 Rose Bowl Game would be his final college football game. Current ESPN reporter Holly Rowe was on the sidelines, along with Todd Harris. Dan Fouts was in the booth with Jackson.

Special Elements around Texas-USC:

The American Game: Game of the Century

The “Game of the Century” idiom in college football lexis dates back to the 1935 matchup between undefeated Notre Dame and undefeated Ohio State. Since that showdown in front of more than 81,000 spectators, fans and media alike would repurpose the phrase when a monumental showdown in the sport was on the horizon, signifying the game’s importance. The hour-long program delves into these historic games and examines a phrase that is synonymous with the sport.

Up Next: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State from 2016 Season

ESPN’s Throwback Thursday: CFB Classics will continue with an encore presentation of No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 2 Ohio State (8-11 p.m.) from the 2016 season on Thursday, April 16. Preceding the thrilling, multiple overtime matchup, The American Game: Rivalries (7-8 p.m.) examines how the Wolverines-Buckeyes games and many other annual matchups have shaped the history and grown the popularity of the sport. Please note: ESPN programming for April 9 will be announced in the coming days.

ESPN Primetime Programming

