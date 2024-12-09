Ex Texas Longhorns RB Jonathon Brooks Re-Tears ACL for Season-Ending Injury
Former Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks finally made his NFL debut with the Carolina Panthers three weeks ago against the Kansas City Chiefs, but his professional football career has come to a painstaking halt once more.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales announced on Monday that Brooks re-tore his ACL during the team's 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and will undergo another season-ending surgery.
The rookie went down on his first carry of the game with a non-contact injury in the first quarter, limping toward the sideline before falling to the ground in frustration.
Brooks initially tore his ACL in the last game of the regular 2023 season at Texas and received surgery that caused him to miss out on the Big 12 Championship and postseason College Football Playoff game against Washington.
Despite his injury, Brooks was picked up by the Panthers during the second round of this spring's NFL Draft while in the midst of rehabilitation. He sat out for the first 10 games of the season and was able to take the field against the Chiefs in Week 12, racking up 22 rushing yards on nine carries since then.
His injury leaves a 2-7 Panthers team with few options in the running back room, as backup running back Raheem Blackshear also left the game due to a chest injury that took him to the hospital.
