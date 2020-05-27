Five Star Texas DL Alfred Collins Plans to be 'Part of the Rotation'

Though Texas players haven't been able to workout on campus since mid-March, that hasn't stopped work from being done.

Five-star defensive lineman Alfred Collins has been putting in work in hopes of getting on the field in the near future.

The 6-foot-6 high school All American has jumped from his 275 pound basketball playing weight up to 303 thanks to a strong regimen of weights and taking in plenty of fuel, according to a recent story from his hometown paper the Bastrop Advertiser.

“I don’t know where my body’s going to go,” he told the publication. “It may go down; it may go up as long as I stay fast.”

Even with a large group of returning defensive linemen including Keondre Coburn, Ta'Quon Graham, T'Vondre Sweat, Moro Ojomo, Marquez Bimage and Jacoby Jones, Collins said the coaching staff expects him to get playing time as a true freshman.

“(Defensive line coach Oscar Giles) said I’m going to be in the rotation,” Collins said.

It will be interesting to see where Collins plays once he gets to Texas. He was a strong-side defensive end in high school, but many expected him to move down to a three-technique tackle at the next level where his speed off the ball and length would be an extraordinary asset.

