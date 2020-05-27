LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Five Star Texas DL Alfred Collins Plans to be 'Part of the Rotation'

Chris Dukes

Though Texas players haven't been able to workout on campus since mid-March, that hasn't stopped work from being done. 

Five-star defensive lineman Alfred Collins has been putting in work in hopes of getting on the field in the near future. 

 The 6-foot-6 high school All American has jumped from his 275 pound basketball playing weight up to 303 thanks to a strong regimen of weights and taking in plenty of fuel, according to a recent story from his hometown paper the Bastrop Advertiser. 

“I don’t know where my body’s going to go,” he told the publication. “It may go down; it may go up as long as I stay fast.”

Even with a large group of returning defensive linemen including Keondre Coburn, Ta'Quon Graham, T'Vondre Sweat, Moro Ojomo, Marquez Bimage and Jacoby Jones, Collins said the coaching staff expects him to get playing time as a true freshman. 

“(Defensive line coach Oscar Giles) said I’m going to be in the rotation,” Collins said.

It will be interesting to see where Collins plays once he gets to Texas. He was a strong-side defensive end in high school, but many expected him to move down to a three-technique tackle at the next level where his speed off the ball and length would be an extraordinary asset. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why five-star 2021 C Daimion Collins should commit to Texas

The No. 5 center in the 2021 class has several suitors, but the Longhorns make the most sense

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Target JD Coffey Eying a Commitment Date in the Not-Too-Distant Future

The Kennedale safety has improved his game by watching film.

TD Jones

Texas Offers Current Notre Dame Commit

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring for Mansfield Legacy defensive end David Abiara

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns are Among Favorites in Battle to Land No. 1-Ranked Center in the 2021 Class

Texas was included in the recent top four for major target and legacy James Brockermeyer

Chris Dukes

Former Longhorn Has Bright Future with New Orleans Pelicans

Jaxon Hayes' best basketball days are still clearly ahead of him

Tomer Barazani

Vegas Ranks Texas Among Favorites to Win Big 12 Title

The Longhorns have the second-best odds of any team entering the season.

Chris Dukes

Texas Offers Fast-Rising Defensive End

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to McKinney strong-side end Jonathan Jones.

Chris Dukes

Longhorns Ranked Just Outside Top 15 in Preseason Publication

Texas comes in at No. 16 in Athlon Sports' preseason rankings.

Chris Dukes

Texas Legend Returns to School to Earn Degree

Former Texas defensive back Stanley Richard received his degree from the University of Texas at Austin at age 52.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Trending in Right Direction with No. 1 Safety in the State

The Longhorns appear to be in a good position with Kennedale safety JD Coffey

Chris Dukes