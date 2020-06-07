Former Longhorn Commit Pledges to USC

Austin local Lake McRee, announced on Saturday that he will be continuing his academic and athletic career in Southern California. The three-star 2021 talent initially committed to Texas back in July of 2019 but decided to reopen his recruitment process later in February.

McRee was surrounded by his friends and family when he made his decision on Instagram Live. He also posted a video on twitter with a headlining opening quote: “If you’re too afraid to fail, then you’re probably going to fail.”- Kobe Bryant

According to 247Sports, the six-foot-four, 217 pound man is the No.26 tight end in the nation and the No.431 overall prospect in the class. In May, McRee narrowed his list down to the final six teams: Auburn, LSU, Penn State, Purdue, USC and Washington. Ultimately, the Trojans received the edge on Friday over Auburn.

Texas Regional Analyst Gabe Brooks had the following words on the young talent:

"With a good frame and a high level of competition in high school, Lake McRee brings value to the USC class at the tight end position. In the 6-foot-4, 215- to 220-pound range, McRee owns good height and a large catch radius to make a big target for his quarterback. His frame potential is high in a college strength and conditioning program."

While this isn’t the end of the world for Texas, McRee is the second tight end to decommit from the program in the past month; joining three-star 2021 prospect Landen King who decommitted in late May. Let's hope this trend doesn’t continue as Texas looks to cement another great recruiting class.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI