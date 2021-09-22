Former Longhorn Holton Hill Is Getting Another NFL Chance

Former Texas Longhorns standout defensive back Holton Hill is getting another NFL Chance

The Dallas Cowboys are signing former Texas Longhorns cornerback Holton Hill to their practice squad, as first reported by NFL Network.

The 6-2, 196-pound Hill, 24, has appeared in 28 career games while making six starts during his three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings since entering the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent.

He had a tryout with the Cowboys at the end of training camp in Oxnard, but the Cowboys elected to go in another direction.

While at Texas, Hill was a standout, tallying 122 total tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and eight pass deflections in his three seasons. He also took three of those interceptions back for touchdowns, two of which came in his junior season.

Always an immense talent, Hill's college, and NFL careers were both slowed down by suspensions.

While at Texas, Hill was suspended for four games in his junior season for a violation of teams rules.

With the Vikings, Hill endured multiple suspensions, the first coming in 2019 when he violated the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, which totaled four games. Later that same season, Hill's suspension was extended another four games when he violated the NFL policy on substances of abuse.

Last season was also a difficult year for the former Longhorn, after he was placed on injured reserve in November of 2020, and later waived that December.

HIll was signed by the Indianapolis Colts in July of this year but was once again waived in August before seeing the field.

Now with the Cowboys, Hill looks to take advantage of his new opportunity, and reignite his NFL career.

