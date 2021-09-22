September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Former Longhorn Holton Hill Signs With Dallas Cowboys Practice Squad

Former Texas Longhorns standout defensive back Holton Hill is getting another NFL Chance
Author:

The Dallas Cowboys are signing former Texas Longhorns cornerback Holton Hill to their practice squad, as first reported by NFL Network.

The 6-2, 196-pound Hill, 24, has appeared in 28 career games while making six starts during his three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings since entering the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. 

He had a tryout with the Cowboys at the end of training camp in Oxnard, but the Cowboys elected to go in another direction. 

READ MORE: Texas vs. TCU Kickoff Time Announced

While at Texas, Hill was a standout, tallying 122 total tackles, five interceptions, a forced fumble, and eight pass deflections in his three seasons. He also took three of those interceptions back for touchdowns, two of which came in his junior season. 

Always an immense talent, Hill's college, and NFL careers were both slowed down by suspensions. 

While at Texas, Hill was suspended for four games in his junior season for a violation of teams rules. 

Recommended Articles

GettyImages-845054248
Play
Football

Former Longhorn Holton Hill Is Getting Another NFL Chance

Former Texas Longhorns standout defensive back Holton Hill is getting another NFL Chance

USATSI_13466259
Play
News

Texas Athletics Releases 2021 Hall of Honor Class List

The class of 2021 includes multiple successful Texas alumni across five different sports

Texas Fan Broll 53
Play
Football

Texas Offer Elite 2024 LB Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

With the Vikings, Hill endured multiple suspensions, the first coming in 2019 when he violated the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, which totaled four games. Later that same season, Hill's suspension was extended another four games when he violated the NFL policy on substances of abuse.

READ MORE: Conference Opening Showdown: Previewing Texas vs. Texas Tech

Last season was also a difficult year for the former Longhorn, after he was placed on injured reserve in November of 2020, and later waived that December.

HIll was signed by the Indianapolis Colts in July of this year but was once again waived in August before seeing the field. 

Now with the Cowboys, Hill looks to take advantage of his new opportunity, and reignite his NFL career. 

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

GettyImages-845054248
Football

Former Longhorn Holton Hill Is Getting Another NFL Chance

Former Texas Longhorns standout defensive back Holton Hill is getting another NFL Chance

USATSI_13466259
News

Texas Athletics Releases 2021 Hall of Honor Class List

The class of 2021 includes multiple successful Texas alumni across five different sports

Texas Fan Broll 53
Football

Texas Offer Elite 2024 LB Colin Simmons

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_16733631
News

Big 12 Rankings: A New Team Leap Frogs OU For Top Spot

A new team has jumped to the top spot in Longhorn Country's Big 12 rankings

USATSI_16782914
News

How Texas' Casey Thompson Preps For Gamedays Could Help Longhorns' Season

Casey Thompson looks to win not just with skills, but with IQ

USATSI_16737260
News

Airing It Out: Texas Tech Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

The Texas Tech Red Raiders come to Austin with a new-look offensive attack, complete with a new leader under center

texas-tcu (1)
Football

Texas vs. TCU Kickoff Time Announced

The stage is set for the Longhorns and Horned Frogs matchup

USATSI_15244546
News

Conference Opening Showdown: Previewing Texas vs. Texas Tech

Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns will open Big 12 play at home against their in-state rival Texas Tech Red Raiders