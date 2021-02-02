NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the Pros
Search

Former Longhorn Legend Returning to Texas

Former Longhorn legend Vince Young is heading back to the 40 Acres as special assistant to Athletic Director Chris Del Conte
Author:
Publish date:

On Monday, Texas announced that Vince Young will rejoin the Longhorns as a special assistant to athletics director Chris Del Conte.

On Twitter Young confirmed the reports:

“I see everyone is hearing the news that CDC has me working for our Longhorns. So happy to be able to help him out as well as everyone in the Athletic Department, share my knowledge and experiences, reach out in the community and serve the school I love! You know I Bleed Orange!”

Young, who was fired from Texas in 2019, will join a restructured Texas team under new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

READ MORE: Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Sark Offers A Pair of In-State 2022 Targets

The College Football Hall of Famer led the Longhorns to a national championship in 2005. In the Rose Bowl against USC, Young played extraordinarily, finishing with 467 total yards on offense and three rushing touchdowns—including the well-known game-winning nine-yard touchdown on fourth down with 19 seconds remaining.

Sarkisian was also at the 2006 BCS National Championship game as a quarterback coach at USC. After joining Texas, Sarkisian admitted that Young’s performance ‘broke his heart’.

Before this hire, Young already worked for Texas full-time, as a career development officer in the school's Division of Diversity and Community Engagement earning $100,000 annually. After multiple DWI's, Young was later let go due to ‘poor performance’.

READ MORE: What Is The Longhorns' Dream Class Scenario For 2021?

The Texas legend was selected by The Tennessee Titans in 2006 when he was the third overall NFL draft pick. Young signed a $25 million deal and finished with 8,964 yards and 58 total touchdowns. He then retired during the 2011 season.

Vince Young Stretch
Football

Former Longhorn Legend Returning to Texas

Former Longhorn legend Vince Young is heading back to the 40 Acres as special assistant to Athletic Director Chris Del Conte

Screen Shot 2021-02-01 at 6.46.51 PM
News

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Sark Offers A Pair of In-State 2022 Targets

Steve Sarkisian's focus on the 2022 recruiting cycle continued on Monday when he offered a pair of in-state recruits on the offensive side of the ball

8829798.0
News

What Is The Longhorns Dream Class Scenario For 2021?

With just days left in the 2021 recruiting cycle, what is the best case scenario for the Longhorns to fill the final spots in their class?

Amari-Cooper-Nick-Saban
News

WATCH: Saban To Sark - Can Texas Borrow Alabama Recruiting Pitch?

Texas would be wise to borrow whatever recruiting page from Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban is made available.

USATSI_15504979
News

Did Ex-Longhorns Make The Most Of Senior Bowl Chance?

Did ex-Texas Longhorns Sam Ehlinger and Ta'Quon Graham make the most of their Senior Bowl opportunities?

USATSI_11320518
Longhorns in the pros

Texas Longhorns in the Super Bowl — A History Lesson

A look at the best performances and all of the Texas Longhorns exes that have had the chance to play in the Super Bowl.

del conte
News

Texas Revenue: $200 Million - Burnt Orange In The Black

"The Longhorns’ streak of generating at least $200 million in annual revenue is now at three years and counting.''

sam-ehlinger-honest-quote-tom-hermans-future-texas
News

WATCH - Sam At The Senior Bowl: Texas Ex QB Ehlinger Tosses TD

Two products of the University of Texas, on weigh-in day at the Senior Bowl - one stood out (in one case) and maybe one did not (in another case). But now comes Game Day ...