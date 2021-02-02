Former Longhorn Legend Returning to Texas

Former Longhorn legend Vince Young is heading back to the 40 Acres as special assistant to Athletic Director Chris Del Conte

On Monday, Texas announced that Vince Young will rejoin the Longhorns as a special assistant to athletics director Chris Del Conte.

On Twitter Young confirmed the reports:

“I see everyone is hearing the news that CDC has me working for our Longhorns. So happy to be able to help him out as well as everyone in the Athletic Department, share my knowledge and experiences, reach out in the community and serve the school I love! You know I Bleed Orange!”

Young, who was fired from Texas in 2019, will join a restructured Texas team under new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The College Football Hall of Famer led the Longhorns to a national championship in 2005. In the Rose Bowl against USC, Young played extraordinarily, finishing with 467 total yards on offense and three rushing touchdowns—including the well-known game-winning nine-yard touchdown on fourth down with 19 seconds remaining.

Sarkisian was also at the 2006 BCS National Championship game as a quarterback coach at USC. After joining Texas, Sarkisian admitted that Young’s performance ‘broke his heart’.

Before this hire, Young already worked for Texas full-time, as a career development officer in the school's Division of Diversity and Community Engagement earning $100,000 annually. After multiple DWI's, Young was later let go due to ‘poor performance’.

The Texas legend was selected by The Tennessee Titans in 2006 when he was the third overall NFL draft pick. Young signed a $25 million deal and finished with 8,964 yards and 58 total touchdowns. He then retired during the 2011 season.