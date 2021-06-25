Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Former Oklahoma Commit Jordan Hudson Visits Texas

Former Oklahoma Commit Jordan Hudson Visits Texas Longhorns
Author:
Publish date:

The Texas-Oklahoma matchup represents one of college football's most historic and intense rivalries.

The rivalry got a little more intriguing on Thursday when former Oklahoma Sooners commit Jordan Hudson was spotted in Austin rocking a burnt-orange uniform.

After Hudson’s de-commitment in mid-June, new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff quickly went to work to get Hudson on campus.

READ MORE: Texas' Hansen Delivers Early, Longhorns' Bats Strike Late In CWS Victory Over Virginia

READ MORE: Texas' Offense Has Plan Under Steve Sarkisian

Before visiting Austin, Hudson attended an official visit at his hometown school, SMU, which seems to be the leading contender for his commitment.

Alongside Armani Winfield and potential recruits such as Evan Stewart and Brenen Thompson, Hudson could be a key addition to the 2022 receiving class.

Initially, the Longhorns gave Hudson an offer on March 17, 2020 (before Sarkisian took over). Now that Lincoln Riley and the Sooners are out of the picture, receivers coach Andre Coleman and the rest of the staff will have a chance to win him back.

Texas kicks off the season at home against Louisiana on September 4.

CONTINUE READING: Texas Tech Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas In Week 4

How do you feel about the Longhorns recruiting Jordan Hudson? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_14988385
News

Way-Too-Early Predictions: Texas VS Texas Tech

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their way-too-early predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders in Week 4

urba
Football

Former Oklahoma Commit Jordan Hudson Visits Texas

Former Oklahoma Commit Jordan Hudson Visits Texas Longhorns

USATSI_16304737
News

Texas' Hansen Delivers Early, Longhorns' Bats Strike Late In CWS Victory Over Virginia

Pete Hansen's hot start and Texas' late swings propel them to rematch against Mississippi State

News

Behind Enemy Lines: A Look Ahead At Texas Tech vs. Texas

Texas Tech beat writer Phil Mayer stops by to talk all things Red Raiders in preparation for the matchup against the Longhorns

USATSI_16293636
News

How To Watch: Longhorns College World Series Matchup VS Virginia

The Texas Longhorns managed to stay alive in the College World Series after taking down Tennessee on Tuesday. Here is how to watch and listen to their Game 3 matchup against the Virginia Cavaliers

NFL
Football

Texas' Offense Has Plan Under Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian won't just be running any type of play for the Longhorns in 2021 when out on the field

0fa819e05d1e491bb56b71141eb76162
News

Texas Falls Out Of Top 10 In Sporting News' Preseason Top 25

The Longhorns are a team to watch for in 2021, but they won't begin the season inside the top 10

USATSI_15174706
News

Texas Tech Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas In Week 4

The Red Raiders will be returning one of the most experienced defensive units in the Big 12 in 2021