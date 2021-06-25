Former Oklahoma Commit Jordan Hudson Visits Texas

The Texas-Oklahoma matchup represents one of college football's most historic and intense rivalries.

The rivalry got a little more intriguing on Thursday when former Oklahoma Sooners commit Jordan Hudson was spotted in Austin rocking a burnt-orange uniform.

After Hudson’s de-commitment in mid-June, new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff quickly went to work to get Hudson on campus.

READ MORE: Texas' Hansen Delivers Early, Longhorns' Bats Strike Late In CWS Victory Over Virginia

READ MORE: Texas' Offense Has Plan Under Steve Sarkisian

Before visiting Austin, Hudson attended an official visit at his hometown school, SMU, which seems to be the leading contender for his commitment.

Alongside Armani Winfield and potential recruits such as Evan Stewart and Brenen Thompson, Hudson could be a key addition to the 2022 receiving class.

Initially, the Longhorns gave Hudson an offer on March 17, 2020 (before Sarkisian took over). Now that Lincoln Riley and the Sooners are out of the picture, receivers coach Andre Coleman and the rest of the staff will have a chance to win him back.

Texas kicks off the season at home against Louisiana on September 4.

CONTINUE READING: Texas Tech Defensive Players to Watch Vs. Texas In Week 4

How do you feel about the Longhorns recruiting Jordan Hudson? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook