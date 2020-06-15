Former Texas Longhorns Commit Pledges to Auburn

Former Texas Longhorns tight end pledge Landen King has found a new landing spot with the Auburn Tigers.

King is the No. 103 player in Texas, No. 36 tight end and No. 765 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

King has offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech among others.

The Atascocita High School product was committed to the Longhorns for nearly a month before backing out of his verbal pledge in late May.

The Longhorns have since turned to the Midwest in their search for their next tight end. They offered the nation's No. 2 tight end in Thomas Fidone and talented Colorado prospect Gunner Helm.

Fidone is the No. 2 tight end, No. 1 player in the state of Iowa and No. 91 overall prospect according to 247Sports.

He holds offers from Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Texas A & M.

Helm is the No. 25 tight end, No. 6 player in the state of Texas and No. 551 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

He currently has offers from Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Arizona State, Central Michigan, Colorado, Colorado State, Connecticut, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, TCU, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and USC.

