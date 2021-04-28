Four Longhorns Land in McShay’s Final ESPN NFL Draft Rankings

The 2021 NFL draft is less than 24 hours away, with the first round scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 29 at 7 p.m. CDT.

Analysts and writers nationwide have begun releasing their final mock drafts and projecting where the dominoes will fall for each team.

Of the pool, eight Longhorn players will hope to hear their name called to take them to the next level. Most recently, ESPN’s Todd McShay released his player rankings for the coming draft.

READ MORE: Recruiting Tracker: Longhorns A Finalist For Talented DT Deone Walker

Here’s where he has the Texas players falling:

Samuel Cosmi - 66th (3rd round)

Joseph Ossai - 84th (mid 3rd round)

Caden Sterns - 139th (late 4th round)

Sam Ehlinger - 247th (late 7th round)

Brennan Eagles - 261 (two spots outside of the draft)

Ta'Quon Graham - 263 (four spots outside of the draft)

Tarik Black - 342 (undrafted)

While McShay projects that offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi and pass rusher Joseph Ossai will be picked in the third round, other analysts see them getting picked in the first or second round.

READ MORE: Texas Baseball Gets Back on Track Against Incarnate Word in 5-3 Win

Other than Sterns, who will likely be a mid-round pick, all of the other former Texas players will be borderline draft picks. This includes former Longhorn quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who has started 43 times in his Texas career.

Here’s what McShay had to say about Ehlinger:

“I love his competitiveness. He can run, he’s got great pocket presence, he’s physical, he’s tough. He takes care of the football.”

Will these Longhorns make it from the Forty Acres to the NFL? Only time will tell.

CONTINUE READING: Sarkisian Looks to Summer to Prep for First Season With Longhorns

What do you think of the rankings? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.