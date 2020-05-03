Four-Star Defensive Lineman Commits to Texas

Texas secured a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Jordon Thomas.

From Port Arthur, the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder is the No. 15 weak-side defensive end, No. 36 player in Texas and No. 235 overall prospect in the state of Texas according to 247Sports.

Thomas chose Texas over offers from Baylor, Houston, LSU, SMU, Southern Miss, TCU and Texas A & M.

Watching his film: Thomas is strong enough to play on the line with his hand in the dirt and plenty fast enough to cover in space when the job calls for it. Thomas fits Chris Ash's new scheme as a guy who can get upfield in a hurry and create havoc behind the line of scrimmage. He could have a future as the Longhorns traditional defensive end or at the hybrid "jack" position. There's also potential for Thomas to add some bulk and move down to a three-technique defensive tackle in Chris Ash's four-man scheme. With his quick-twitch ability he would be a strong force against interior linemen with a little more strength on his frame.

What this means for Texas: Thomas has potential to start at several different spots on the Longhorns' defensive line. He's a raw athlete who has the potential to develop into a future NFL Draft pick if he continues to work at it. This also marks a head-to-head win over rival Texas A & M on the recruiting trail as the Longhorns and the Aggies were the last two teams on Thomas' list. Texas has now picked up three big recruiting wins in the last week with Thomas Landen King and Jahde Barron (four if you count grad transfer Tarik Black). The recruiting world is all about momentum and it's hard to deny the buzz Texas is generating on the trail right now.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI