Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Longhorns: How to Watch & Betting Odds
The Texas Longhorns get a chance to win the SEC conference after just one season.
They took down rival Texas A&M last week to become the only SEC team with only one loss on their conference schedule and to clinch a trip to Atlanta.
Their opponent is the one wall Texas couldn't break through: the Georgia Bulldogs. It was a 30-15 loss, with Texas trailing as much as 23-0 at halftime to Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs despite being in Austin and the Longhorns being the favorites and the no. 1 team in the nation at the time.
The quarterback play from both teams was subpar, and what made the difference in the game was taking advantage of turnovers, which Georgia did with their run game, while the Longhorns struggled to get anything going on offense.
The Bulldogs, however, have not looked like the empire that they used to be this year. While they did stomp Texas in Austin, they have struggled substantially against opponents like Kentucky (won by one), Ole Miss (lost 28-10), and most recently, Georgia Tech who took them to eight overtimes in Athens.
Furthermore, an interesting stat coming from the rematch this week is the parody of how the teams have played against the spread. Texas has covered seven out of 12 times, while Georgia has only covered three out of 12 times.
But what that being said, one of the successful covers for the Bulldogs happens to be the game against the Longhorns. So it is interesting to see the spread put Texas as the favorite at -2.5. Their matchup predictor even has Texas at a 61.5% chance to win.
The odds are once again favoring the Longhorns, will they take care of business this time? Or will it be another Georgia "welcome to the SEC" moment?
How to watch No. 2 Texas vs. No. 5 Georgia:
Gameday: Saturday, December 7th, 2024
Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA)
Game Time: 3:00 p.m. CT
TV: ABC
Listen: Longhorn Radio Network
Full Updated Texas vs. Georgia Betting Odds Via Draft Kings:
Spread: Texas -2.5 (-115)
Over/Under: 49.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Texas (-148), Georgia (+124)
