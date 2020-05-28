LonghornsCountry
How Many Fans Can We Expect in the Stands for UT Home Games?

Tomer Barazani

Vice President and Athletics Director of The University of Texas at Austin, Chris Del Conte, shared a tweet on Tuesday night expressing his optimism towards having fans in the stadium for the upcoming college football season.

“Nothing has been determined… it’s May 26th and we have three and a half months before kickoff.. as of today we’re planning a full house and will adjust if needed as we get closer to game time..let’s keep a positive attitude and an optimistic view of what lies ahead.. together we got this”

Del Conte continued, "We remain optimistic and are continuing to plan for football this season, and with essential football staff on campus now and a plan for football student-athletes in the near future, we are making progress."

UT-Austin recently announced a plan to reopen on-campus activities for the upcoming fall, which is set to begin Aug. 26. The athletics department has also recently permitted football coaches and support staff to return to work.

During an interview with KXAN-TV, Texas Governor, Greg Abbot, also gave his forecast on the chances starting the college football season on September fifth as planned.

"My prediction is yes, we are gonna have college football beginning as scheduled ... with at least some level of fans in stands."

With a new coaching staff leading the way and Tom Herman entering his fourth season as Texas’s head coach, the Longhorns look to bounce back from an underwhelming 8-5 record in 2019. CBS Sports lists the Horns at No.17 on its preseason Top 25 list.

