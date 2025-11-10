How the Weather Could Play a Major Factor in Texas vs. Georgia
Traveling to Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, to face the Georgia Bulldogs requires opponents to block a lot of things out.
There’s no room for travel lag, especially with 93,033 fans in red in black waiting to bring noise, passion and intensity on Saturdays.
Unfortunately for the Texas Longhorns, who will head to Athens this weekend for an incredibly important matchup, the crowd and the long trip won’t be the only factors that could hinder the matchup.
Potential impact of weather
The weather is cooling down in Austin, Texas, but it seems as though winter is approaching more intensely in Athens.
Texas’ matchup against Georgia is set to start at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, a time at which the temperature is expected to be roughly 35 degrees Fahrenheit, with the “RealFeel” temperature reading 24 degrees Fahrenheit.
Additionally, wind gusts will be up to 27 mph by 7 p.m., which could definitely create noticeable changes in this matchup.
For a team trying to prove why they still belong in the College Football Playoff, playing in a cold, windy stadium full of Bulldogs fans certainly doesn’t create ideal circumstances.
Stakes of the matchup
Georgia has developed a record of 8-1 so far this season, and they currently hold the No. 3 position in the SEC. Their singular loss was against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sept. 27, but the Bulldogs have responded with a five-game win streak.
They’ve taken down Kentucky, Auburn, Ole Miss, Florida and Mississippi State, demonstrating a lot of opponent overlap with Texas.
The Longhorns have developed a win streak of their own, bouncing back from a tough start to the season with four consecutive victories. They don’t hold the same status as Georgia does with this matchup approaching, but they have an opportunity to prove how they stack up against one of this year’s conference powerhouses.
While a loss wouldn’t fully eliminate them from the College Football Playoff conversation, a win would help them increase their chance of being a serious candidate by the end of the regular season.
They still have the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies left on the slate, two games that will require their best.
If they can brave the weather and come out with a win, Longhorns fans can continue increasing their excitement about what could come next.