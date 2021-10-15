    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch: No. 25 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys

    Texas hopes to get back to their winning ways on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here is how to watch and listen
    Author:

    Following their disappointing loss to Oklahoma last weekend, Texas Longhorns will look to get back on track this Saturday when they welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys to the 40 Acres.

    The schools are set to meet for the 36th time in their history, with Texas holding the all-time record (26-9).

    The Longhorns are on a two-game winning streak in the series, with Oklahoma State's last win coming in the 2018 season in Stillwater. 

    The Cowboys' last win in Austin came in 2017.

    Can Texas find a way to get back in the win column after their crushing defeat last weekend?

    Make sure to stick with LonghornsCountry.com all week as we prove the matchup leading into Saturday's matchup between Texas and Oklahoma State.

    Game information

    Texas Longhorns Vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

    Current Records: Texas (4-2) vs. Oklahoma State (5-0)

    Date/Time: Saturday, October 16 at 11 a.m. CT

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_16898886
    Play
    Football

    How to Watch and Listen to No. 25 Texas vs. No. 12 Oklahoma State

    Texas hopes to get back to their winning ways on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here is how to watch and listen

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16899035
    Play
    News

    Oklahoma State Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 7

    The Cowboys defense is one of the best in the Big 12 this season

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16921466
    News

    Texas' Breakout WR Worthy Hitting Stride at Right Moment

    Xavier Worthy looks to be the next great target for Texas in a list of wide receivers

    7 hours ago

    Where: Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

    TV: FOX

    Stream: FUBO TV

    Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn

    Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

    Money Line: Oklahoma State +163, Texas -188

    Spread: Oklahoma State +4, Texas -4

    Over/Under: 60.5 – Over: (-105), Under: (-110)

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_16898886
    Football

    How to Watch and Listen to No. 25 Texas vs. No. 12 Oklahoma State

    Texas hopes to get back to their winning ways on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here is how to watch and listen

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16899035
    News

    Oklahoma State Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 7

    The Cowboys defense is one of the best in the Big 12 this season

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16921466
    News

    Texas' Breakout WR Worthy Hitting Stride at Right Moment

    Xavier Worthy looks to be the next great target for Texas in a list of wide receivers

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16693030
    News

    Sarkisian Provides Crucial Update On WR Jordan Whittington's Injury

    Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed the worst for WR Jordan Whittington's injury on Thursday

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16921059
    Football

    How Sark Believes Gundy Is ‘Reinventing’ Cowboys

    When Texas faces Oklahoma State on Saturday, the Longhorns will face one of the defense — yes, defenses — in the country

    10 hours ago
    7226c96c-d90f-4a56-bff0-18c08b66bf21-DSC08403
    Podcast

    LISTEN: Everything You Need To Know About Texas' Star-Studded Recruiting Weekend

    The Longhorns are in store for a MAJOR recruiting weekend in Austin. Can they take advantage?

    Oct 13, 2021
    texas hoops 1
    Men's Basketball

    Trio of Longhorns Earn Preseason Honors as Opening Night Tip-Off Approaches

    Chris Beard might have one of the best teams in the country in his hands for the 2021-2022 season

    Oct 13, 2021
    Sarkisian
    Football

    Sark Won't Get Chance to 'Beat Saban' First

    With A&M's win over Alabama, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian won't first former Nick Saban assistant to beat him

    Oct 13, 2021