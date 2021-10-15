How to Watch and Listen to No. 25 Texas vs. No. 12 Oklahoma State

How to Watch: No. 25 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys
Following their disappointing loss to Oklahoma last weekend, Texas Longhorns will look to get back on track this Saturday when they welcome the Oklahoma State Cowboys to the 40 Acres.
The schools are set to meet for the 36th time in their history, with Texas holding the all-time record (26-9).
The Longhorns are on a two-game winning streak in the series, with Oklahoma State's last win coming in the 2018 season in Stillwater.
The Cowboys' last win in Austin came in 2017.
Can Texas find a way to get back in the win column after their crushing defeat last weekend?
Game information
Texas Longhorns Vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Current Records: Texas (4-2) vs. Oklahoma State (5-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, October 16 at 11 a.m. CT
Where: Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
TV: FOX
Stream: FUBO TV
Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn
Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)
Money Line: Oklahoma State +163, Texas -188
Spread: Oklahoma State +4, Texas -4
Over/Under: 60.5 – Over: (-105), Under: (-110)
