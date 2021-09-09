How To Watch And Listen To Texas' Rivalry Matchup vs. Arkansas

September 9, 2021
How To Watch And Listen To Texas' Matchup vs. Arkansas

Texas heads to Fayetteville on Saturday to reignite its rivalry with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Here is how to watch and listen to the matchup.
The Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks will meet on Saturday night to reignite their age-old rivalry for the 79th time in its history. 

The rivalry, which dates back to 1894, has for the most part been one-sided in the Longhorns' favor, with Texas taking 56 of the 78 previous matchups, including 29 of the first 35 matchups, and 16 of 19 from 1967 to 1985.

However, as of late, the Razorbacks have had the edge overall, winning six of the last 11 matchups, including four of the last six. 

The last time the two teams faced off was in 2014 when the Hogs dominated Texas 38-7 in the Texas Bowl under former Longhorns head coach Charlie Strong.

Texas' last win over Arkansas in Fayetteville came in 2004 when Cedric Benson Carried the Longhorns on his back in a hostile environment to a 22-20 win.

With new head coach Steve Sarkisian now at the helm, however, the history of the rivalry is now a thing of the past, as the Longhorns clean slate is now officially underway. 

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon.

Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Texas (1-0) vs. Arkansas (1-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 1 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium - Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV/Streaming: ESPN - Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn

Money Line: Arkansas +210, Texas -250

Spread: Arkansas +7, Texas -7

Over/Under: 56 – Over: (-105), Under: (+115)

