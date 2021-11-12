How To Watch And Listen To Texas vs. Kansas
The Kansas Jayhawks will be heading to Austin this Saturday looking to upset Steven Sarkisian and end a three-game losing streak to the Longhorns.
In their last matchup in 2019 under Tom Herman, the Longhorns narrowly escaped an upset, winning 50-48 in Austin behind four touchdown passes from Sam Ehlinger
Ehlinger also threw for 399 yards that afternoon, while running back Keaontay Ingram ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
The is will be the 20th matchup all-time between the two schools, with Texas winning 16 of the last 17 meetings.
Outside of their 2016 victory in Lawrence, Kansas's only wins over the Longhorns on the football field have come in 1938 and 1901
In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.
Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Kansas Jayhawks
Current Records: Texas (4-5) vs. Kansas (1-8)
Date/Time: Saturday, November 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium - Austin, TX
TV/Streaming: ESPNU, FuboTV
Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn
Money Line: Kansas +2500, Texas -10000
Spread: Kansas +31, Texas -31
Over/Under: 62
