    • November 12, 2021
    How To Watch And Listen To Texas vs. Kansas

    Texas returns home on Saturday looking to end their losing streak. Here is how to watch, listen and stream the game.
    The Kansas Jayhawks will be heading to Austin this Saturday looking to upset Steven Sarkisian and end a three-game losing streak to the Longhorns.

    In their last matchup in 2019 under Tom Herman, the Longhorns narrowly escaped an upset, winning 50-48 in Austin behind four touchdown passes from Sam Ehlinger

    Ehlinger also threw for 399 yards that afternoon, while running back Keaontay Ingram ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

    The is will be the 20th matchup all-time between the two schools, with Texas winning 16 of the last 17 meetings.

    Outside of their 2016 victory in Lawrence, Kansas's only wins over the Longhorns on the football field have come in 1938 and 1901

    In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.

    Game information: Texas Longhorns Vs. Kansas Jayhawks

    Current Records: Texas (4-5) vs. Kansas (1-8)

    Date/Time: Saturday, November 13 at 6:30 p.m. CT

    Where: Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium - Austin, TX

    TV/Streaming: ESPNU, FuboTV

    Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn

    Money Line: Kansas +2500, Texas -10000

    Spread: Kansas +31, Texas -31

    Over/Under: 62 

