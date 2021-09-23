September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFootballBasketballRecruiting2022 Football CommitsPodcastForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

How to Watch: Texas Longhorns vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas opens Big 12 play with a renewal of their rivalry with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here is how to watch and listen
Author:

The Texas Longhorns will begin their 2021 Big 12 slate against their heated in-state rivals, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, in Austin at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Steve Sarkisian will be looking to open his first conference slate as the new Texas head coach on a strong note, with substantial expectations facing his program following the 2-1 start to the season.

After a disappointing 2020 season, Texas Tech is off to a great start of their own, however, sitting at 3-0, including an impressive win over the Houston Cougars on opening weekend.

The Red Raiders have also been breaking in a new signal-caller in incoming quarterback transfer Tyler Shough, who came to Lubbock from Oregon after starting for the Ducks last season.

Texas leads the all-time series VS Texas Tech 53-17 and has won three straight games in the series, including 17 of the last 21 matchups since the 2000 season.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday.

Game information

Texas Longhorns Vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Texas (2-1) vs. Texas Tech (3-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 25 at 11 a.m. CT

Recommended Articles

GettyImages-1276849987
Play
Football

How to Watch and Listen To Texas vs. Texas Tech

Texas opens Big 12 play with a renewal of their rivalry with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here is how to watch and listen

USATSI_14988385
Play
Podcast

PODCAST: Breaking Down Saturday's Matchup Between Texas and Texas Tech

Can Texas stop Texas Tech's high-flying offense? Longhorns Country goes behind enemy lines with a Red Raiders beat writer to find out

10312878
Play
Football

Elite 2023 Edge Matayo Uiagalelei Set to Visit Austin

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

Where: Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium - Austin, TX

TV: ABC

Stream: FUBO TV

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Money Line: Texas Tech +275, Texas -333

Spread: Texas Tech +8, Texas -8

Over/Under: 61 – Over: (-110), Under: (- 105)

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

GettyImages-1276849987
Football

How to Watch and Listen To Texas vs. Texas Tech

Texas opens Big 12 play with a renewal of their rivalry with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here is how to watch and listen

USATSI_14988385
Podcast

PODCAST: Breaking Down Saturday's Matchup Between Texas and Texas Tech

Can Texas stop Texas Tech's high-flying offense? Longhorns Country goes behind enemy lines with a Red Raiders beat writer to find out

10312878
Football

Elite 2023 Edge Matayo Uiagalelei Set to Visit Austin

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

USATSI_13775172
News

Texas Tech Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

The Red Raiders will be returning one of the most experienced defensive units in the Big 12 in 2021

USATSI_16783161
News

Is Texas Ready For Red Raiders' Passing Attack?

The Red Raiders currently own the Big 12's top passing attack

GettyImages-845054248
Football

Former Longhorn Holton Hill Is Getting Another NFL Chance

Former Texas Longhorns standout defensive back Holton Hill is getting another NFL Chance

USATSI_13466259
News

Texas Athletics Releases 2021 Hall of Honor Class List

The class of 2021 includes multiple successful Texas alumni across five different sports

USATSI_16733631
News

Big 12 Rankings: A New Team Leap Frogs OU For Top Spot

A new team has jumped to the top spot in Longhorn Country's Big 12 rankings