How to Watch and Listen To Texas vs. Texas Tech

Texas opens Big 12 play with a renewal of their rivalry with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Here is how to watch and listen

The Texas Longhorns will begin their 2021 Big 12 slate against their heated in-state rivals, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, in Austin at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Steve Sarkisian will be looking to open his first conference slate as the new Texas head coach on a strong note, with substantial expectations facing his program following the 2-1 start to the season.

After a disappointing 2020 season, Texas Tech is off to a great start of their own, however, sitting at 3-0, including an impressive win over the Houston Cougars on opening weekend.

The Red Raiders have also been breaking in a new signal-caller in incoming quarterback transfer Tyler Shough, who came to Lubbock from Oregon after starting for the Ducks last season.

Texas leads the all-time series VS Texas Tech 53-17 and has won three straight games in the series, including 17 of the last 21 matchups since the 2000 season.

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday.

Game information

Texas Longhorns Vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Current Records: Texas (2-1) vs. Texas Tech (3-0)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 25 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium - Austin, TX

TV: ABC

Stream: FUBO TV

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network - 104.9 The Horn

Sportsbook Info (via SI Sportsbook)

Money Line: Texas Tech +275, Texas -333

Spread: Texas Tech +8, Texas -8

Over/Under: 61 – Over: (-110), Under: (- 105)

