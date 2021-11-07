Iowa State Outlasts Texas 30-7: Live Game Log

In a battle of which team has underachieved more, Saturday should decide that answer.

Texas will hit the road once more, this time to Jack Trice Stadium to take on Iowa State. The Cyclones looked to be one of the more impressive teams on paper, returning all but two starters.

Veteranship doesn't propel you to wins. Production does. A sloppy offensive performance against in-state rival Iowa, plus two second-half implosions against Baylor and West Virginia now have Matt Campbell's rosters sitting with a chance to perhaps go 9-3 at best.

That's if they get past the Horns and Oklahoma to close out the season.

Texas and Iowa State have played each other consistently since the emergence of the Big 12 in 1996. All-time, the Longhorns hold the record at 14-4.

So can Texas bounce back against the Cyclones? Stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we bring you live updates throughout the game.

1ST QUARTER

Texas started the game with the football, but thanks to an early turnover, were back on their heels in Iowa State territory.

The Cyclones would be unable to take full advantage of the Longhorns' mistake, however, having to settle for a field goal, giving them an early 3-0 lead.

Texas was unable to get anything going on their next drive, punting back to the Cyclones.

On the Cyclones' next offensive possession, the Longhorns defense rose to the occasion getting another stop and forcing an Iowa State punt. Texas took over with solid field position.

The Texas offense once again would sputter on the ensuing possession, punting back to Iowa State on a three-and-out.

On the next Cyclones possession, the Texas defense was able to shut down the Iowa State attack once again, forcing a punt. The Horns had a scare from a muffed D'Shawn Jamison punt but were able to recover and keep possession.

Texas was forced to punt after a three and out, but quickly forced a turnover and regained possession. Casey Thompson was then benched in favor of freshman Hudson Card when the Horns came back onto the field.

End of the first quarter.

2ND QUARTER

Texas faces a fourth-and-short and will punt. Dicker with a beauty as he's able to get the punt downed inside the five.

Cyclone offense starting to click with another first down. Iowa State was at its own 47-yard line, but the Texas defense able to capture momentum after a first-down holding call. Cyclones will punt.

Texas' offense puts together a tough, 14-play, 75-yard drive that ends in a touchdown for Xavier Worthy on third-and-goal on a designed touch pass. Card with three third-down conversions on the drive. 7-3 Texas with 5:29 remaining in the half.

The Texas defense forced a three-and-out after the long scoring drive by the offense. Another Cyclone punt and the ball with the Longhorns just like that.

Card had a chance for a huge touchdown, but he overthrew Worthy as he streaked wide open down the middle of the field. Instead of 14-3, the Texas offense punts.

Iowa State ran six plays on the next possession, but were forced to punt again. Kelvontay Dixon came up with a blocked punt to set the Texas offense up in Iowa State territory.

3RD QUARTER

Iowa State starts the half with the ball and the Cyclones go 75 yards in four plays for a Breece Hall touchdown. Hall ran for 47 yards for the score on first down. The scoring drive took 2:15 off the clock. With 12:45 left in the third quarter, Iowa State leads 10-7.

The Longhorns offense stalls, as Texas goes three-and-out while losing eight yards in the process and must punt.

Iowa State takes over from its own 36 and move the ball with ease to start the drive with a Purdy to Allen pass of 10 yards. The Cyclones can only move to the Texas 48 and punt the ball.

Texas begins its drive from the four yard line, and goes three-and-out for the second consecutive drive, and punts to the Texas 49 where Iowa State will take over. The drive consisted of a three-yard Robinson run, and one-yard Robinson run, and an incomplete Card pass downfield.

Iowas State takes possession from the Texas 49 and wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson passes complete to Tarique Milton for 49 yards for the touchdown making it 17-7 Iowa State.

The Longhorns start from their own 20, now playing down by 10, and go three-and-out for the third consecutive drive, including a Robinson run for no gain, a Hudson Card sack, and an incomplete pass.

The Cyclones take the ball from the Texas 28 to the Texas two yard line in just two plays and score easily on a two-yard run by Breece Hall. Cyclones now lead 24-7.

Texas has just six yards of total offense in this quarter. The Longhorns start from their own 25 and go five-and-out on a 14-yard drive, as Bijan Robinson gets injured and head to the medical tent. Texas punts to the Iowa State two yard line.

Iowa State goes three plays and 25 yards to the 32, and the quarter ends.

4TH QUARTER

The Cyclones continue their drive on the ground and just chew up yardage with runs of four and 12 yards by Hall and a 16-yard pass from Purdy to Charlie Kolar to the Texas 36. Iowas State goes 11 plays and 86 yards before kicking a 29-yard Andrew Mevis field goal that gives the Cyclones 27-7 a lead.

Texas begins the possession from their own 25 and moves the ball down to the Iowa State 47 before Bijan Robinson catches a pass at the 38 and then fumbles the ball on the tackle, where Iowa State recovers. Robinson is also injured again on the play.

The Cyclones take over at their own 38 and drive to the Texas 34 where they have to settle for an Andrew Mevis 51-yard field goal, giving Iowa State the 30-7 lead with 4:29 left in the game.

The Longhorns take over from their own 10 yard line after the kickoff and can only advance to the 30 before punting again.

Iowa State takes the ball from their own 14 and go three-and-out as they keep the ball on the ground in an attempt to run out the clock.

Texas runs one play and the game is over. Texas loses its fourth in a row for the first time since 2010. The final is 30-7 Cyclones as they dominated the second half.

