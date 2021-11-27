Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Is it ‘Ok to Smile’? Steve Sarkisian Thinks So

    Is it ‘Ok to Smile’? Steve Sarkisian believes that Longhorn fans and players can celebrate the Texas Longhorns' 22-17 victory over Kansas State
    On Friday, the Texas Longhorns snapped out of a six-game losing streak, defeating the Kansas State Wildcats 22-17, effectively ending the season with a 5-7 record.

    With star running back Bijan Robinson hurt, it was Roschon Johnson who carried the team, finishing with 179 yards and a touchdown. Worthy led the team in receiving as usual with 65 yards.

    Although the Longhorns won this game, Steve Sarkisian had a far less than ideal first season as Texas’s head coach. In fact, it wasn’t what anybody expected when the Longhorns hired the former Alabama offensive coordinator.

    This rocky season included close games and demoralizing losses to Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Kansas and West Virginia. 

    Nevertheless, Sarkisian believes that Friday’s win gives Longhorn nation a reason to be happy.

    “We won a football game today and it’s OK to smile and be happy for our players and our fans and everybody involved to win a ballgame at home.”

    For some fans, this win simply won’t be enough to cheer them up, especially after top target Armani Winfield de-committed from the Longhorns mid-game on Friday.

    Unless Texas receives a bowl invite (very unlikely), the Longhorns (5-7) and Sarkisian have a long road ahead this off-season, with hopes of turning this ship around going into 2022. 

