Jahdae Barron Still Close With One Former Longhorn at Arizona State: 'That's My Brother!'
Texas Longhorns defensive back and Jim Thorpe Award winner Jahdae Barron revealed he still talks weekly with former Longhorn, now Arizona State defensive back Xavion Alford.
Alford played for Texas in 2020 and started alongside Barron in the 40 Acres. After only one season, he transferred to USC, where he stayed for two seasons before moving again to Arizona State.
In the Sun Devil's groundbreaking season in the Big 12, Alford played in 13 games, tallying 82 tackles, 37 solo and 45 assisted, two interceptions and six passes defended.
Despite not playing with one another for some time now, Alford and Barron never lost touch.
"That's my brother," Barron said. "Throughout the whole season, we chat literally every week except this week. We're always chatting, I'm always reaching out to him, he's always reaching out to me. Just motivation to keep us going."
Alford missed the 2022 due to injuries and was forced to sit out from the 2023 season due to the NCAA's former two-time transfer rules.
"He's been through so much, I've been through so much," Barron said. "We started (at Texas) together, that's always gonna be my brother. I'm just proud of him and how far he's come. He's dealt with a lot of issues with injuries and having to sit out, so I'm just proud he has the opportunity to showcase the gift that God gave him. It's always good to see that out of him."
The Arizona State defensive back also shouted out his former teammates, who he will be facing on Jan. 1 at noon central time.
“It's going to be good,” Alford said. “I’m very close to Jahdae Barron, one of the better players over there, Jaylon Guilbeau, really close to those two guys. Just being a kid from Texas, went to high school in Texas, it was a great opportunity, a great experience. Now getting to play against them somewhere else, it's kind of like the best of both worlds. I played with them, and now I get to play against them.”
