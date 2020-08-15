SI.com
LonghornsCountry
HomeLonghorns in the prosFootballThe Forty Acres
Search

Jake Smith Stepping Into Leadership Role for Texas Longhorns

Chris Dukes

While replacing the production from NFL draftees Collin Johnson and Devin Duvernay will be crucial for the Texas Longhorns, replacing the leadership the senior duo brought to the Texas wide receiver group may be just as important. 

Johnson entered the 2019 season as a team captain and after a strong showing in the early part of the year, Duvernay was added to the captains list as well. 

It appears a younger player may be stepping into one of those roles early on. 

We're really pushing our guys to vote for our public offices and so we thought it would be a good lesson to vote for their team representatives (on the leadership council) as well," Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman said. "The reason I bring that up is Jake Smith got voted on that Leadership Council."

Smith played in all 13 games last year for the Longhorns, catching 25 passes for six touchdowns. He also handled much of the team's punt returning duties. 

The former Gatorade National Player of the Year is expected to take on a much bigger role in the Longhorns offense in 2020, splitting time with redshirt freshman Jordan Whittington in the slot. Together they will share the load that Duvernay carried last season when he caught 106 passes for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns. 

In addition to an expanded role on the field it appears he'll have a bigger presence in the locker room as well. 

"The guys really look up to him," Herman added. 

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Texas Longhorns Just Landed Their Biggest Recruit Since Vince Young

Quinn Ewers now sits alongside Vince Young as the highest-rated verbal commitment in Texas Longhorns football history, and he still has two years left in high school.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Land No. 1 Overall Recruit in the Country

The Texas Longhorns have secured a commitment from the top overall recruit in the 2022 cycle in Quinn Ewers.

Tomer Barazani

AP Poll Plans to Run Rankings Through 2020 Season

The Associate Press announced its intentions to continue to operate in the 2020 season on Thursday.

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer Dallas-Area Offensive Lineman

The Longhorns joined the chase to land 2021 offensive tackle Jack Leyrer.

Chris Dukes

Watch: Texas Longhorns True Freshman Receiver Turning Heads in Practice

True freshman Troy Omeire has been turning heads with some spectacular catches during fall camp so far.

Chris Dukes

Watch: Texas Longhorn Secondary Making Plays Early in Camp

Just one year removed from finishing No. 127 against the pass, the Longhorns look ready to make a major jump in 2020.

Chris Dukes

Texas Finalizes Season Opener vs. UTEP

On Sept. 12 the Longhorns originally planned to travel down to Baton Rouge and face the defending champion LSU Tigers. Now the Longhorns will officially open the season in Austin against the University of Texas at El Paso on the same date.

Tomer Barazani

NCAA Moves to Cancel All Fall Sports Championships

The move will not affect FBS football, which is still planning on moving forward at this point.

Chris Dukes

Texas Players Speak on Big 12's Decision to Play in Fall

On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced that the conference will proceed with its plans to play out the fall football season.

Tomer Barazani

Report: Texas Longhorn Defensive Lineman Opts Out for 2020

Texas junior and projected starter Marqez Bimage has opted out of the 2020 season.

Tomer Barazani