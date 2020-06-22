LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

K-State Becomes First Big 12 Team to Suspend Football Activities Due to COVID-19

Chris Dukes

The Kansas State Wildcats are the first program in the Big 12 to suspspend football operations due to COVID-19.

The Wildcats program has seen 14 players test positive for the novel coronavirus since players began returning to campus. 

The number of confirmed cases has been rising since team workouts began last week, prompting team officials to take action. 

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor told 247Sports. “Following the most recent test results, we felt like temporarily pausing all football workouts and access to our facilities was the best decision for everyone. We continue to take this situation very seriously and want to do everything we can to get back to workouts soon.”

The program released a statement on the issue last week. 

"All student-athletes are required to follow the department’s return-to-campus policy which includes a 7-day stay-at-home recommendation and quarantine upon arrival in Manhattan and prior to testing. Under this protocol, student-athletes are not allowed inside any department facilities nor can they participate in any voluntary or required team activities until they have received a negative test result."

The NCAA allowed the return of workouts on June 1, though the Big 12 pushed that date back for its members to June 15. 

Texas has seen a total of 13 players test positive for the novel coronavirus since it began the onboarding process two weeks ago. Those players are currently in quarantine. 

The program is building in contingencies for issues involving the virus, dividing into smaller workout groups than usual and performing deep cleans on all facilities daily.  

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Charlie Strong's USF Tenure Under NCAA Investigation

A disappointing three-year tenure at the Forty Acres drove the former Texas coach out to the University of South Florida in 2017.

Tomer Barazani

Former Texas Longhorn DB Proposes 'Eyes of Texas' Compromise

2002 Thorpe Award finalist Rod Babers has an idea that would allow Texas fans to keep their song and still make changes to honor players of color.

Chris Dukes

Texas Staff Impresses Four-Star Colorado Tight End

Tight end recruiting target Gunner Helm raves about recent virtual visit

Chris Dukes

Kevin Durant Donates $1 Million to Fight for Social Justice

Former Longhorn Kevin Durant and Degree Deodorant have teamed up to donate $1M to multiple organizations that will help teach kids how to use the power of sports to combat social issues.

Tomer Barazani

Texas Longhorns Summer Enrollee Profile: Jaylan Ford

The outside linebacker is a talented pass rusher with tremendous upside

Chris Dukes

Incoming Texas Longhorns Freshman Cornerback Putting in Work Ahead of Season

A social media video shows Jahdae Barron working on foot speed as he prepares for the Longhorns' fall camp.

Chris Dukes

Stephen Curry Presents Texas Commit Greg Brown III With Award

The NBA superstar announced Greg Brown III as the Central Texas Player of the Year

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Offer 2021 Defensive Tackle

The Longhorns have extended a scholarship offer to 2021 DT Albert Regis

Chris Dukes

Report: Texas Pitcher to Enter Transfer Portal

Texas relief pitcher Cameron Fields will enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to reports.

Chris Dukes

Texas Among Finalists in Race for Dallas-Area Pass Rusher

McKinney, Texas defensive end Jonathan Jones released a top five list and included the Texas Longhorns.

Chris Dukes