K-State Becomes First Big 12 Team to Suspend Football Activities Due to COVID-19

The Kansas State Wildcats are the first program in the Big 12 to suspspend football operations due to COVID-19.

The Wildcats program has seen 14 players test positive for the novel coronavirus since players began returning to campus.

The number of confirmed cases has been rising since team workouts began last week, prompting team officials to take action.

“The health and well-being of our student-athletes will always be our top priority,” Athletics Director Gene Taylor told 247Sports. “Following the most recent test results, we felt like temporarily pausing all football workouts and access to our facilities was the best decision for everyone. We continue to take this situation very seriously and want to do everything we can to get back to workouts soon.”

The program released a statement on the issue last week.

"All student-athletes are required to follow the department’s return-to-campus policy which includes a 7-day stay-at-home recommendation and quarantine upon arrival in Manhattan and prior to testing. Under this protocol, student-athletes are not allowed inside any department facilities nor can they participate in any voluntary or required team activities until they have received a negative test result."

The NCAA allowed the return of workouts on June 1, though the Big 12 pushed that date back for its members to June 15.

Texas has seen a total of 13 players test positive for the novel coronavirus since it began the onboarding process two weeks ago. Those players are currently in quarantine.

The program is building in contingencies for issues involving the virus, dividing into smaller workout groups than usual and performing deep cleans on all facilities daily.

