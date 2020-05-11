Latest Commitment Has Longhorns Knocking on the Door of a Top 10 Class Ranking

Texas' 2021 class ranking got a boost over the weekend with the commitment of three-star Metroplex linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr.

The Arlington Martin product is the No. 32 outside linebacker, No. 67 player in the state of Texas and No. 498 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

"Thanks to God for the talent he has blessed me with and all the University’s that extended and offer to me. I’m blessed to have many options but after a lot of prayer you have decided to commit to The University of Texas Austin," he said on Twitter.

The commitment not only gives the Longhorns one of the fastest linebackers in the 2021 class, but also moved Texas closer to a top 10 spot in the class rankings.

The commitment moved Texas from No. 15 overall up to No. 13, passing both Maryland and Penn State in the recruiting rankings according to 247Sports.

While Texas sits behind 12 other schools on the list, the Longhorns are poised for an even bigger rise in the coming months. Texas' average player ranking of 92.27 is better than No. 11 Miami (87.64), No. 10 Michigan (89.18), No. 9 Notre Dame (91.95), No. 8 Iowa (88.24), No. 7 Minnesota (87.59), No. 6 Florida (90.71), No. 5 USC (92.14), No. 3 North Carolina (91.46) and No. 2 Tennessee (89.70). Many of those classes ahead of Texas are already close to halfway full while the Longhorns have just eight commitments so far.

