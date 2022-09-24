Fake News? Mike Leach Questions Amount Texas Spent on Arch Manning's Recruitment Weekend

It is no secret that when it comes to college football recruiting, some schools will spend more than others to woo recruits and their families. In terms of how much schools actually spend, the Texas Longhorns are undoubtedly towards the top of the list in terms of the amount of money spent.

How much does Texas spend, though? Well, according to a report by The Athletic, Texas spent almost $280,000 on top quarterback recruit Arch Manning and eight other recruits on their visit in the middle of June.

Recently on his weekly show, Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talked about the report and how it compares to how he recruited when he was at Valdosta State, stating his disbelief on how much was spent on that weekend.

“I read that article too,” Leach said. “I have a little bit of a hard time believing it. I mean, I don’t know what they would have spent all the money on."

“Have you ever been to or heard of rooms that can eat up that much of $280,000? I haven’t. Let’s make them really expensive. There’s eight recruits, hypothetically. Let’s make those rooms $3,000 a piece. Right there you still haven’t even dented it.”



Whether or not Texas spent as much as they are reported to have spent on Manning is a story for another day. When a school like Texas wants a recruit, though, and especially one of Manning's caliber, it will do what it can to land them.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.