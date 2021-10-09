Live Updates: No. 21 Texas vs. No. 6 Oklahoma

The Longhorns and Sooners are set to face off in the Red River Showdown for the 117th time in their history. Follow along with live updates from the Longhorns Country staff here.

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are set to face off from the Cotton Bowl on Saturday morning, in what will be the 117th time the two programs have faced off in their histories.

Texas leads the all-time series vs. Oklahoma 62-49-5, with Oklahoma winning five of the last six matchups, including the last three.

Follow along with the Longhorns Country staff below as we bring you the up-to-the-minute updates throughout the game, including big plays, score changes, and much much more.

You can also follow our message board open thread at the Longhorns Country Forums, or check us out on both Twitter and Facebook for the latest in-game updates.

PREGAME

We are just over 40 minutes from Kick-off at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, and both teams are on the field going through warmups. Fans are getting settled into their seats, and the atmosphere is beginning to take shape.

The Longhorns are looking for their first win over the Sooners since the 2018 season when Cameron Dicker propelled the Longhorns to a 48-45 victory with a field goal as time expired.

The Longhorns have won the toss and elected to receive.

FIRST QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS! On the first play of the game, Casey Thompson throws outside to Xavier Worthy for a 75-yard touchdown pass. One play, 0:14 off the clock. 7-0 Texas.

After the kick, Oklahoma begins their drive from the 25, and it's a disastrous start for the Sooners after a three-and-out the punt is blocked and the Longhorns recover on the Sooner three yard line.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS! It took Texas just two plays to score again, on a Bijan Robinson 2-yard rush. 14-0 Texas with 13:07 remaining in the first quarter. They've run three offensive plays.

After the kickoff, Oklahoma starts their second drive of the game at their own 25.

The highlight of the Sooner drive thus far is a Spencer Rattler pass to Michael Woods for 29 yards to the Texas 46.

The Sooners convert on a 3rd and 2 from the Longhorns five. yard line extending the drive.

TOUCHDOWN SOONERS: Spencer Rattler on the keeper to the right side runs two yards for the touchdown. 10 plays, 75 yards, 3:53 off the clock. 14-7 Longhorns with 9:14 remaining in the first quarter.

The Longhorns will start their next drive of the game from the 25 yard line, and after a three and out that included a false start penalty by Christian Jones, Texas punts to the Sooners 33 yard line.

LONGHORNS INTERCEPTION! Spencer Rattler's pass is intercepted by B.J. Foster at the Longhorns 49 yard line.

TOUCHDOWN LONGHORNS! Casey Thompson passes to Joshua Moore for 10 yards. The drive went three plays, 51 yards, and took 1:14 off the clock. 21-7 Longhorns with 4:39 left in the first quarter.

After the Sooners, next drive started at their own 25, another three and out results in a punt into the end zone, for a Longhorns touchback. Texas' Alfred Collins had a 7-yard sack on a third-and-13.

