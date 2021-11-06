Live Updates: Iowa State 3, Arkansas 0 Early 1st Quarter

In a battle of which team has underachieved more, Saturday should decide that answer.

Texas will hit the road once more, this time to Jack Trice Stadium to take on Iowa State. The Cyclones looked to be one of the more impressive teams on paper, returning all but two starters.

Veteranship doesn't propel you to wins. Production does. A sloppy offensive performance against in-state rival Iowa, plus two second-half implosions against Baylor and West Virginia now have Matt Campbell's rosters sitting with a chance to perhaps go 9-3 at best.

That's if they get past the Horns and Oklahoma to close out the season.

Texas and Iowa State have played each other consistently since the emergence of the Big 12 in 1996. All-time, the Longhorns hold the record at 14-4.

So can Texas bounce back against the Cyclones? Stick with LonghornsCountry.com as we bring you live updates throughout the game.

1ST QUARTER

Texas started the game with the football, but thanks to an early turnover, were back on their heels in Iowa State territory.

change of possession

The Cyclones would be unable to take full advantage of the Longhorns' mistake, however, having to settle for a field goal, giving them an early 3-0 lead.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!