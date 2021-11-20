Live Updates: Texas vs West Virginia

The Texas Longhorns (4-6) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) in Morgantown today, as both teams will look to play for bragging rights and bowl eligibility.

The Longhorns have a handful of injuries on both sides of the ball headed into today's game. Running back Bijan Robinson and defensive back Josh Thompson are both out for the season, while linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was seen before kickoff in a walking boot on his left foot.

1st Quarter

The Mountaineers will receive the opening kickoff.

The opening drive went by in the blink of an eye, as Jarret Doege carved the Longhorns' secondary apart on a nine-play, 75-yard drive. West Virginia wideout Sam Jones got the scoring started with a 20-yard catch and run to put the Mountaineers up 7-0 early.

change of possession

Texas got the ball deep in it's own territory, resulting in the offense being stifled quickly. Xavier Worthy dropped a pass right at the first-down marker as the Longhorns went three-and-out to start the day.

change of possession

Texas' defense responded well after a giving up an opening-drive score, forcing the Mountaineers to punt after only four plays.

change of possession

Another target for Worthy on third down sailed way past his hands on the throw from Casey Thompson. The Longhorns were forced to punt once again after only six offensive plays.

change of possession

The Mountaineers went three-and-out on the next possession, but an attempt at blocking the punt by Keilan Robinson resulted in a flag on fourth down. Luckily for Texas, it was only a five-yard running-into-the-kicker penalty on third-and-nine.

change of possession

A dropped pass by Marcus Washington on first down killed any kind of momentum the Texas offense was looking for. Two plays later, and the Longhorns were already punting for the third time in the first quarter.

change of possession

A deep 31-yard pass from West Virginia QB Jarret Doege to Bryce Ford-Wheaton on third-and-nine set up the Mountaineers in great field position as the first quarter winded down to a close.

2nd Quarter

