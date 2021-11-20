Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Live Updates: Texas vs West Virginia

    The Longhorns will look to earn bowl eligibility against the Mountaineers
    Author:

    The Texas Longhorns (4-6) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) in Morgantown today, as both teams will look to play for bragging rights and bowl eligibility. 

    The Longhorns have a handful of injuries on both sides of the ball headed into today's game. Running back Bijan Robinson and defensive back Josh Thompson are both out for the season, while linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was seen before kickoff in a walking boot on his left foot. 

    Keep it locked-in with LonghornsCountry.com as we'll be providing live updates for today's matchup. 

    1st Quarter

    The Mountaineers will receive the opening kickoff. 

    The opening drive went by in the blink of an eye, as Jarret Doege carved the Longhorns' secondary apart on a nine-play, 75-yard drive. West Virginia wideout Sam Jones got the scoring started with a 20-yard catch and run to put the Mountaineers up 7-0 early. 

    change of possession

    Texas got the ball deep in it's own territory, resulting in the offense being stifled quickly. Xavier Worthy dropped a pass right at the first-down marker as the Longhorns went three-and-out to start the day. 

    change of possession

    Texas' defense responded well after a giving up an opening-drive score, forcing the Mountaineers to punt after only four plays. 

    change of possession

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17042469
    Play
    Football

    Live Updates: Texas vs West Virginia

    The Longhorns will look to earn bowl eligibility against the Mountaineers

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_16875591
    Play
    Football

    BREAKING: DeMarvion Overshown OUT Vs. West Virginia

    Texas' anchor on defense will be sidelined against West Virginia

    28 minutes ago
    NFL
    Play
    Football

    Nick Saban: Keilan Robinson "Would Be Playing A Lot" for Crimson Tide

    Robinson has displayed unique speed in multiple facets for the Longhorns this season

    1 hour ago

    Another target for Worthy on third down sailed way past his hands on the throw from Casey Thompson. The Longhorns were forced to punt once again after only six offensive plays. 

    change of possession

    The Mountaineers went three-and-out on the next possession, but an attempt at blocking the punt by Keilan Robinson resulted in a flag on fourth down. Luckily for Texas, it was only a five-yard running-into-the-kicker penalty on third-and-nine.

    change of possession

    A dropped pass by Marcus Washington on first down killed any kind of momentum the Texas offense was looking for. Two plays later, and the Longhorns were already punting for the third time in the first quarter. 

    change of possession

    A deep 31-yard pass from West Virginia QB Jarret Doege to Bryce Ford-Wheaton on third-and-nine set up the Mountaineers in great field position as the first quarter winded down to a close. 

    2nd Quarter

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_17042469
    Football

    Live Updates: Texas vs West Virginia

    The Longhorns will look to earn bowl eligibility against the Mountaineers

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_16875591
    Football

    BREAKING: DeMarvion Overshown OUT Vs. West Virginia

    Texas' anchor on defense will be sidelined against West Virginia

    28 minutes ago
    NFL
    Football

    Nick Saban: Keilan Robinson "Would Be Playing A Lot" for Crimson Tide

    Robinson has displayed unique speed in multiple facets for the Longhorns this season

    1 hour ago
    CB75826A-5129-46BA-BA51-018629A8B354
    Men's Basketball

    Former Longhorns Coach Set for Hall of Fame Induction

    This coach led Texas for a decade and nearly took the 1990 'Runnin' 'Horns' to the Final Four

    1 hour ago
    bevo
    News

    More Embarrassing: Texas Longhorns? Or the Entire Big 12?

    Turns out, the conference with the worst officiating also reminds us it has the thinnest skin.

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17058378
    Football

    Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 12 Picks

    Here are Longhorn Country's picks of the weekend from some of the biggest college football games

    18 hours ago
    Kam Dewberry
    Football

    Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Watch Elite OL Target Kam Dewberry on UT Official

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    22 hours ago
    evc_NCF_20191123_okst__wvu_9a38f2fd_f07d_4b76_8de4_302fe954c1a7_2
    Football

    Season Over? Game Predictions For Texas Vs. West Virginia

    The LonghornsCountry.com staff gives their game predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers

    Nov 19, 2021