Lone Star Lowdown Ep. 2: Texas Longhorns Favorites to Land All-American Transfer?
The Texas Longhorns are on the hunt for some more talent in the transfer portal
In this story:
Matt Galatzan and Zach Dimmitt of Texas Longhorns On SI preview the upcoming NFL Draft and discuss the latest with freshman All-American defensive tackle Maraad Watson. They also bring you the latest developments on the basketball front with Sean Miller and international recruiting.
You can listen to the entire episode below:
You can also watch our live stream here:
The Lone Star Lowdown Podcast will be live on facebook, X and Youtube every monday through friday around 10 am. You can also find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, and many other major platforms.
If you enjoy the show, please like, rate and subscribe on your preferred platform.
Published