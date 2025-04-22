Longhorns Country

Lone Star Lowdown Ep. 2: Texas Longhorns Favorites to Land All-American Transfer?

The Texas Longhorns are on the hunt for some more talent in the transfer portal

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during their first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.
Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during their first practice of the spring season on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Matt Galatzan and Zach Dimmitt of Texas Longhorns On SI preview the upcoming NFL Draft and discuss the latest with freshman All-American defensive tackle Maraad Watson. They also bring you the latest developments on the basketball front with Sean Miller and international recruiting.

