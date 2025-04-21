Longhorns Country

Lonestar Lowdown Podcast Ep. 1: Texas Longhorns Transfer Portal News

In the debut episode of the Lonestar Lowdown Podcast, Texas Longhorns on SI publisher Matt Galatzan and deputy editor Zach Dimmitt discuss the latest news on the Forty Acres.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads warm ups prior to the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian leads warm ups prior to the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Jan. 10, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN -- The buzz on the Forty Acres has been alive and well this spring as the Texas Longhorns continue to stay busy in all sports, offseason or not.

In the debut episode of the Lonestar Lowdown Podcast, Texas Longhorns on SI publisher Matt Galatzan and deputy editor Zach Dimmitt discuss the latest news surrounding the spring transfer portal window for college football and potential names to watch along with a recruiting update for Sean Miller and the Texas men's basketball team as the first offseason of a new era in hoops treads on.

You can watch the full episode on YouTube below or listen on Spotify by clicking HERE.

feed

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Home/Football