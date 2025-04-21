Lonestar Lowdown Podcast Ep. 1: Texas Longhorns Transfer Portal News
In the debut episode of the Lonestar Lowdown Podcast, Texas Longhorns on SI publisher Matt Galatzan and deputy editor Zach Dimmitt discuss the latest news on the Forty Acres.
AUSTIN -- The buzz on the Forty Acres has been alive and well this spring as the Texas Longhorns continue to stay busy in all sports, offseason or not.
In the debut episode of the Lonestar Lowdown Podcast, Texas Longhorns on SI publisher Matt Galatzan and deputy editor Zach Dimmitt discuss the latest news surrounding the spring transfer portal window for college football and potential names to watch along with a recruiting update for Sean Miller and the Texas men's basketball team as the first offseason of a new era in hoops treads on.
You can watch the full episode on YouTube below or listen on Spotify by clicking HERE.
