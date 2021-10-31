Could Longhorn Losses Lead To Recruiting Repercussions?

Recruiting is a fickle business, especially when no one has signed on the dotted line.

Texas’ three-game losing streak — and the Longhorns’ inability to hang onto double-digit leads in any of them — has ramifications on this season, of course. At the least, head coach Steve Sarkisian hopes to get the Longhorns to a bowl game, if for no other reason than those 15 extra practices that go along with the bowl berth.

But there are longer-term ramifications, and that’s something Sarkisian and his staff have a little less control of — the 2022 recruiting class.

SI All-American rated the current Longhorn class at No. 6 in its October rankings. That includes 21 verbal commits and three players in the SI 99. If you look around the other recruiting sites — you know the ones — you’ll find there is general agreement that the Longhorns possess a Top 10 class.

But here’s the thing. None of those recruits have signed yet. None of them can sign until the early signing period begins on Dec. 15.

They all have televisions. They all have social media. And they’re all watching.

Are any of them re-thinking their decisions?

Some may not be. Right now, the majority of the 2022 class is from the state of Texas, where playing for the Longhorns is typically a life-long dream (unless, of course, you grew up in an Aggie family, and then, well, you know). Those recruits may not be in jeopardy.

But what about the ones from Alabama, Louisiana, California, Mississippi, Arizona and Nevada? Those recruits, undoubtedly, could have other options as signing day grows closer. Plus, these recruits don’t HAVE to sign on early signing day. They can wait for the traditional signing day in February, which means leaving their options open.

Now, they may all end up honoring their commitment in the end. But, as Sarkisian and his staff stress about winning two of their last four games just to get to a bowl game, he and the staff also have to stress about protecting the class that they’ve built for next season. It’s vital that they do so, because as our Cole Thompson pointed out in his column:

In reality, Texas fans need to realize the program is under construction. Things will drastically change before the Longhorns make the move over to the SEC (whenever that is) and recruits will be players that fit the system the first-year head coach will implement.

This brings us beyond 2022 and Arch Manning.

As we reported earlier this week, Texas is the betting favorite to land the latest Manning quarterback prodigy. Manning is the crown jewel of the 2023 recruiting class. He and his dad, Cooper, have been making the rounds on unofficial campus visits this summer and fall. That includes two visits to Texas. Plus, the SEC’s greatest hits — Georgia, Alabama, and Ole Miss. Oh, and Clemson, too.

Right now, Georgia is undefeated and has already clinched the SEC East Division. Alabama, despite its loss to Texas A&M, controls its own destiny in the SEC West Division. Ole Miss is Manning country (thanks to his grandfather, Archie, and his uncle, Eli). And, Clemson, despite its issues this season, is a solid place for a quarterback to land.

Texas is a program that hasn’t won a Big 12 title since 2009, which just happens to be the last time the Longhorns played for a national title.

Sarkisian has reportedly built a solid relationship with the youngest Manning. But, success can trump relationships in college football. And if you want to do something that NO Manning quarterback has ever done before — win a national championship — do you want to commit to a place that still has a ways to go? And, let’s be clear — Texas does have a ways to go.

The vision of the future can get sullied when the problems of the present track in their muddy footprints. That is what is happening with Texas at the moment. The present is intruding on the future Sarkisian is trying to build in Austin with his 2022 Class and his high-profile pursuit of Arch Manning.

And with every blown lead, it gets harder and harder to see that future.

