Longhorns a Finalist in the Race to Land Four-Star LB

Texarkana outside linebacker Clayton Smith released his list of top six schools over the weekend, including the Longhorns among the the high contenders.

Smith is the No. 8 outside linebacker, No. 16 player in the state of Texas and No. 105 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

He included Texas along with LSU, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Florida State and Oregon.

He also has offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis, Michigan, Mississippi State, Nebraska,Ole Miss, Penn State, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulsa, UTSA, Virginia, Washington, Washington State and Southern University.

Watching his film: Built like a linebacker with receiver speed, Smith is looks like a perfect fit for the "jack" position at Texas. He's twitch, long and has the ability to close on opposing quarterbacks in a hurry. Even when he doesn't get home on the pass rush his long arms have a way of getting into throwing windows and batting balls at the line of scrimmage. Already talented, he has the chance to develop into a terror coming off the line as he learns to play a little lower and puts on a few more pounds of muscle.

Where Texas stands: Experts currently have the Longhorns out in front in the race to land Smith's services, but the top six is a list of heavy hitters when it comes to recruiting. Defending National Champion LSU is particularly worrisome in East Texas right now. With all that said, Texas fans should feel good about where they currently stand.