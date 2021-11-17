Texas AD Del Conte Believes In Sarkisian As Head Coach

Whether it is rational or not, Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian is facing national scrutiny for his team's performance in the 2021 season.

The Longhorns, who currently sit 4-6 and are in danger of missing out on a bowl game for the first time since the final years of the Charlie Strong era in Austin.

And given the hype behind Sarkisian heading into the season, Longhorns fans across the globe are understandably frustrated.

However, a discussion on the current state of the Texas football program is far more complicated than a 2021 loss to Kansas.

Truthfully, the vast majority of the struggles of the program can be traced back all the way to the end of the Mack Brown era, and through the tenures of the previous two coaches.

In essence, Sark is playing catchup and trying to rebuild Texas from the ground up.

And in a recent letter to Longhorns fans and supporters, Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte echoed that exact sentiment and expressed his stern support for the new direction of the program.

“Coach Sark is building a culture, he has a tremendous group of coaches with him, and we are providing every ounce of support we can muster to help them redirect our program," said Del Conte. "We have a group of coaches who are proven and have a wealth of experience. They have all succeeded at the highest level. They will help us do that here, too."

While Del Conte expressed support for the staff, he also put his support behind the players on the field, who he believes continue to play hard, despite the results on the field.

"The guys are fighting their butts off on the field, and we have a really good group of student-athletes giving it all they have. We’ve been dealt a tough hand with more injuries to players this week. Two young men who are among the best in the Big 12 at their positions, Bijan Robinson and Josh Thompson are out. We know we’re up against even more challenges and going through a difficult stretch. That being said, our Texas Fight and resolve never waivers."

Either way, the fact remains that Texas is 4-6, losers of five straight, and just one loss away from missing bowl eligibility.

But if you ask Del Conte, surviving these challenges and learning from the experience will hope the program to grow stronger.

And with Sarkisian and his talented staff at the helm, Del Conte also believes in patience, and that all Texas fans should do their best to express the same sentiment.

“None of us expected what we’re up against now, but that’s why we hired him and a tremendous staff to allow us to build a foundation for long-term success," said Del Conte. "Our Longhorns need to continue to learn and grow from these challenging times. We can be there by their side to help pull them through."

