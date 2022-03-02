Skip to main content

Aggie Tight End Jalen Wydermyer Shades Longhorns SEC Move At NFL Combine

Texas A&M tight end prospect Jalen Wydermyer thinks the Longhorns should re-think their move to the SEC.

This July will mark the 10-year anniversary of Texas A&M officially leaving the Big 12 and joining the SEC alongside Missouri.

It will also be nearly one year removed from the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners beginning their own moves to the SEC from the Big 12, which caused a seismic shift across the college football landscape.

horns down longhorns texas

Texas A&M 

texas-texas-am

Texas A&M vs. Texas 

Texas

Longhorns

But are the Longhorns ready for such a move? According to Texas A&M tight end Jaylen Wydermyer, not quite.

"If they feel like they're ready to do that, then they can do that," Wydermyer said. "But I wouldn't do that if I was them."

And to be fair, Wydermyer may have a point.

Last fall, Texas made its pseudo "SEC debut" in September, taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville.

The result?

Well, it did not go the way Steve Sarkisian, or any Longhorns fan for that matter, expected.

Arkansas hit Texas in the mouth in typical SEC fashion, in the trenches. And they did it on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, the Razorbacks exploded for more than 300 yards on the ground.

Defensively, the Hogs didn't allow the Longhorns room to breathe until garbage time.

USATSI_16736552

Arkansas vs. Texas

USATSI_16736983

Arkansas vs. Texas

USATSI_16736544

Arkansas vs. Texas

In the end, the Razorbacks accomplished what they set out to do, welcome Texas to the SEC.

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17809196
Play
Football

Aggie Tight End Shades Longhorns SEC Move At NFL Combine

Texas A&M tight end prospect Jalen Wydermyer thinks the Longhorns should re-think their move to the SEC.

By Matt Galatzan
1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Longhorns 1
Play
Baseball

Game Recap: No. 1 Longhorns Beat Sam Houston 10-2, Improve to 9-0

A complete recap of Texas' Tuesday matchup against Sam Houston State.

By Connor Zimmerlee
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_17794154
Play
News

Texas Men Projected to Face NCAA Champion Coach

Both the Texas men and Texas women are project to be higher seeds in first-round games according to ESPN

By Matthew Postins
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

From there, the wheels fell off for the Longhorns on the field, with the team finishing 5-7 in Sarkisian's debut campaign, and Arkansas exposing the Longhorns' biggest team weakness -- physicality at the line of scrimmage.

However, Texas has been able to make up ground since, finishing the 2022 recruiting cycle with the No. 1 class in the Big 12, and the No. 4 class nationally.

That class came complete with the nation's best offensive line haul, as well as one of the best defensive line hauls... the latter of which was only matched by the likes of Alabama and Texas A&M.

There is a reason, the SEC is so dominant.

There is a reason they have won 11 out of the last 15 national titles, and why Clemson, who has won two of those, has made their program into an SEC replica.

It was also a major reason that Texas, the last Big 12 team to win a national title, was able to dethrone one of the greatest dynasties in sports history.

They won at the line of scrimmage.

The good news for the Longhorns is that Steve Sarkisian and his staff have already begun to build that model.

So are the Longhorns ready for the SEC right now? No. At least not yet.

But if the recruits signed in their most recent class live up to their expectations, they very well could be soon.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17809196
Football

Aggie Tight End Shades Longhorns SEC Move At NFL Combine

Texas A&M tight end prospect Jalen Wydermyer thinks the Longhorns should re-think their move to the SEC.

By Matt Galatzan
1 minute ago
Longhorns 1
Baseball

Game Recap: No. 1 Longhorns Beat Sam Houston 10-2, Improve to 9-0

A complete recap of Texas' Tuesday matchup against Sam Houston State.

By Connor Zimmerlee
2 hours ago
USATSI_17794154
News

Texas Men Projected to Face NCAA Champion Coach

Both the Texas men and Texas women are project to be higher seeds in first-round games according to ESPN

By Matthew Postins
17 hours ago
Stehly 1
Baseball

GAME LOG: Longhorns Win 10-2, Improve to 9-0 on the Season

Follow along here for live updates as the Longhorns take on the Bearkats on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee
20 hours ago
Dillon Mitchell
Men's Basketball

Texas Commit Dillon Mitchell Named to 2022 USA Nike Hoop Summit Roster

The future Longhorn will be one of 12 players to represent USA in the event

By Zach Dimmitt
23 hours ago
USATSI_17755872
Baseball

Game Preview: No. 1 Texas Put Undefeated Start on Line Against Sam Houston State

Everything you need to know before Texas takes on Sam Houston State on Tuesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Mar 1, 2022
Javien Toviano
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Elite Texan Toviano Set to Return to Austin

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
Mar 1, 2022
USATSI_17794154
Men's Basketball

Longhorns Fall To Baylor In Closing Erwin Center Act

The Longhorns faced a stiff test in their final outing at the Erwin Center

By Matt Galatzan
Feb 28, 2022