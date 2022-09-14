Texas vs. Alabama Was Most Streamed Football Broadcast Ever

It isn't too often that two of college football's blue bloods and biggest brands square off outside of conference matchups or potential bowl games. So when the Texas Longhorns hosted the Alabama Crimson Tide, it was a big deal for multiple reasons.

So much so that both ESPN and Fox sent their game day shows to Austin, with ESPN's College Gameday and Fox's Big Noon Kickoff taking up residency on Texas' campus prior to the game.

Despite the belief that it would be a blowout in favor of the Crimson Tide, the game still drew interest from the brand name recognition alone. When the game wound up being a slugfest that the Longhorns were very much in, that was just the cherry on top for Fox Sports.

The matchup between Texas and Alabama was not just the network's most streamed college game ever, it was the most streamed football game ever, between both college football and the NFL.

Fox didn't ultimately reveal the streaming viewership totals for the game, but to surpass any Fox football broadcast ever is a big deal.

As well, this should bode well for other teams to schedule more prominent non-conference games. Matchups like the Texas vs. Alabama of the world will bring eyes to the television, and money to the universities as a result.

