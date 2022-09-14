Skip to main content

Texas vs. Alabama Was Most Streamed Football Broadcast Ever

The Longhorns matchup against the Crimson Tide shows how much people want marquee non-conference games.

It isn't too often that two of college football's blue bloods and biggest brands square off outside of conference matchups or potential bowl games. So when the Texas Longhorns hosted the Alabama Crimson Tide, it was a big deal for multiple reasons. 

So much so that both ESPN and Fox sent their game day shows to Austin, with ESPN's College Gameday and Fox's Big Noon Kickoff taking up residency on Texas' campus prior to the game. 

Despite the belief that it would be a blowout in favor of the Crimson Tide, the game still drew interest from the brand name recognition alone. When the game wound up being a slugfest that the Longhorns were very much in, that was just the cherry on top for Fox Sports. 

The matchup between Texas and Alabama was not just the network's most streamed college game ever, it was the most streamed football game ever, between both college football and the NFL.

Fox didn't ultimately reveal the streaming viewership totals for the game, but to surpass any Fox football broadcast ever is a big deal. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Charles Wright
Football

Could Longhorns 3rd String QB Charles Wright Start vs. UTSA?

The Longhorns are all the sudden very thin at the quarterback position.

By Matt Galatzan
jalen green 1
News

2023 G AJ Johnson Joined by 'Brother' & Rockets Star Jalen Green on Longhorns Visit

NBA ties continue to draw attention on the Forty Acres.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19020252
Play
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorn Defense 'Practicing Better Than We Ever Have'

Sarkisian discussed the improvement of the defense in his second year at Texas.

By Connor Zimmerlee

As well, this should bode well for other teams to schedule more prominent non-conference games. Matchups like the Texas vs. Alabama of the world will bring eyes to the television, and money to the universities as a result. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

Charles Wright
Football

Could Longhorns 3rd String QB Charles Wright Start vs. UTSA?

The Longhorns are all the sudden very thin at the quarterback position.

By Matt Galatzan
jalen green 1
News

2023 G AJ Johnson Joined by 'Brother' & Rockets Star Jalen Green on Longhorns Visit

NBA ties continue to draw attention on the Forty Acres.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19020252
Football

Steve Sarkisian: Longhorn Defense 'Practicing Better Than We Ever Have'

Sarkisian discussed the improvement of the defense in his second year at Texas.

By Connor Zimmerlee
demarvion overshown 1
Football

How to Watch: Longhorns vs. UTSA

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the UTSA Roadrunners. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Football

'Rat Poison': How Texas Is Planning To Avoid Setback Following National Praise

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is taking a play out of Nick Saban's book to avoid the pressure.

By Cole Thompson
sarkisian
Football

Longhorns No. 2 in Fan Nation Big 12 Poll

Despite one-point loss to Alabama, the Longhorns not only moved up in the poll but received a first-place vote.

By Matthew Postins
Stojaković
News

Longhorns Received Weekend Visit from 2023 F Andrej Stojaković, Son of Ex-NBA Sharpshooter

Texas made sure to entice one of its top recruiting targets with an official visit that drew some attention for more reasons than one.

By Zach Dimmitt
A Texas fan celebrates an Alabama fumble that was recovered by the Longhorns during the game at Royal Memorial Stadium on Sep. 10, 2022. Aem Texas Vs Alabama 4
Football

Alabama Star Will Anderson Praises Longhorns Fans as 'Loudest Environment' He Has Played In

The Longhorns fanbase had DKR rocking on Saturday vs Alabama

By Matt Galatzan