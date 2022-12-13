Skip to main content

Pair of Longhorn Playmakers Named AP All-Americans

Bijan Robinson and Jaylan Ford rode standout seasons to earning AP All-American honors.

There were numerous standout players for the Texas Longhorns in year two under Steve Sarkisian, but two players stand above the rest. 

Running back Bijan Robinson and linebacker Jaylan Ford received AP All-American honors on Monday, with Robinson being named to the first team and Ford being named to the third team. 

Robinson did it all for the Longhorns on offense, rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 314 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air. 

His dominant season earned him plenty of accolades, but perhaps none more special than the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the best running back in college football. 

As for Ford, he was the anchor of a Longhorns defense that improved drastically from year one under Sarkisian. The linebacker recorded 109 total tackles, with 10 tackles for loss and two sacks. 

However, what cemented his dominant season was his six turnovers, as he hauled in four interceptions and recovered a pair of fumbles. 

Robinson and Ford earning All-American honors shows not only their growth in year two under Sarkisian, but the program's growth as well. A year after having no one on any of the three AP All-American teams Texas has two, and if Sarkisian continues to improve than that number will likely only increase in the years to come. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

