Longhorns Leap Into AP Top 25 Despite Alabama Loss

Texas benefited from a great showing in its loss to the Crimson Tide and a dramatic reshuffling of the Top 25 overall.

The Texas Longhorns, despite losing to then-No. 1 Alabama, jumped into the AP Top 25 on Sunday at No. 21.

It was part of a significant reshuffling of the Top 25, as Georgia slid ahead of Alabama at No. 1, Baylor took an eight-spot drop after its double-overtime loss to BYU and future SEC rival Texas A&M fell 18 spots after Appalachian State upset the Aggies in College Station.

Texas lost to Alabama, 20-19, in front of a packed house in Austin on Saturday. The Longhorns had the lead late in the game but were unable to hold on. Still, Texas showed progress after a 5-7 season in 2021 under then-first year coach Steve Sarkisian.

Texas will have to regroup this week after learning that it will lose quarterback Quinn Ewers for four to six weeks with a clavicle injury suffered on Saturday. Hudson Card is expected to be the starter when the Longhorns host UTSA in their final non-conference game this Saturday.

Texas opens Big 12 action the next week in Lubbock against Texas Tech.

AP Top 25 (Sept. 11, 2022)

1. Georgia (2-0), 1,561 (53); 

2. Alabama (2-0), 1,496 (9); 

3. Ohio State (2-0), 1,475 (1); 

4. Michigan (2-0), 1,359; 

5. Clemson (2-0), 1,285; 

6. Oklahoma (2-0), 1,209; 

7. USC (2-0), 1,139; 

8. Oklahoma State (2-0), 1,004; 

9. Kentucky (2-0), 992; 

10. Arkansas (2-0), 938; 

11. Michigan State (2-0), 902; 

12. BYU (2-0), 880; 

duvernay
Play
Longhorns in the pros

Watch: Devin Duvernay Catches Ravens TD

The former All-Big 12 selection is looking to make himself the No. 1 receiving option in Baltimore in his third season.

By Matthew Postins
demarvion overshown 1
Play
News

'No Way in Heck!': DeMarvion Overshown Reacts to Controversial Call in Longhorns vs. Alabama

Saturday's game between Texas and Alabama had its share of wild moments, but one controversial call took center stage.

By Zach Dimmitt
USATSI_19018333
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Expected To Miss Significant Time With Clavicle Injury

The earliest Quinn Ewers could return would be against No. 7 Oklahoma on early October.

By Cole Thompson

13. Miami (FL) (2-0), 772; 

14. Utah (1-1), 673; 

15. Tennessee (2-0), 658; 

16. North Carolina State (2-0), 623; 

17. Baylor (1-1), 562; 

18. Florida (1-1), 484; 

19. Wake Forest (2-0), 449; 

20. Ole Miss (2-0), 411; 

21. Texas (1-1), 276; 

22. Penn State (2-0), 271; 

23. Pittsburgh (1-1), 160; 

24. Texas A&M (1-1), 145; 

25. Oregon (1-1), 89.

Others receiving votes:

Marshall 85, Cincinnati 80, Appalachian State 80, Kansas State 77, North Carolina 71, Mississippi State 43, Florida State 42, Oregon State 42, Minnesota 37, Washington State 30, Notre Dame 23, Air Force 19, Texas Tech 17, Wisconsin 7, Auburn 4, Iowa State 4, Purdue 1

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

