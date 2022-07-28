SI99 Rankings: Longhorns QB Arch Manning Worthy of No. 1?

The Texas Longhorns stole the show of the college football offseason this summer when 2023 Isidore Newman (New Orleans) quarterback Arch Manning announced his commitment to Texas.

Regardless of where he committed to, Manning was already headed toward a world full of undivided media attention as he prepares for his freshman season in 2023.

But in a class that has a slew of other highly talented quarterbacks, Manning has some real competition as the country's best player in a race that is far from decided.

Sports Illustrated and LonghornsCountry.com recruiting expert John Garcia Jr. revealed his five candidates most deserving of the No. 1 spot in the soon-to-be-released SI99 rankings for 2023.

Joining Manning were four elite players, including three other quarterbacks.

-QB Nico Iamaleava, Long Beach (Calif.) Poly

-CB Cormani McClain, Lakeland (Fla.) High School

-QB Dante Moore, Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King

-QB Malachi Nelson, Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School

Here's what Garcia Jr. had to say about Manning, making the case for and against him as the No. 1 player.

The case for Manning: The world's most famous recruit is also a very good, experienced and ascending quarterback. Manning has held the mantle at Newman High since his freshman season in 2019 and should see an increase in production as a senior with a more modern tweak to the offense having been implemented this spring. The Texas commitment has a great, filled-out frame, improved mobility, strong footwork and one of the quicker motions in the field. Beyond the name, there is a reason he was the quarterback domino most programs were waiting to see fall before moving on to other passers. Counterpoint: Manning's hype and name have pushed his ranking atop more lists than his body of work may warrant. The level of competition he faces and lack of supplemental showings at offseason events raises too many questions for the top spot. Every other prospect on the list has competed against another perceived elite at the position several times this offseason and prior.

Manning may be in line to redshirt his freshman season next fall, which would put him a step behind his 2023 counterparts in terms of on-field experience.

But as it stands, the young quarterback prodigy is one of the best players in his class and could soon officially claim the top spot in SI's upcoming rankings release.

