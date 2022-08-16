Skip to main content

Do Longhorns Have the Best RB Room in College Football?

The Longhorns are loaded at the running back position.

The Texas Longhorns have question marks scattered throughout their roster, but one area that is certain to be a strength is their running back room. The Longhorns have the number one running back unit in the country, according to Athlon Sports, and it is hard to argue.

“Bijan Robinson headlines the backfield once again for coach Steve Sarkisian after rushing for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 195 attempts last year,” Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports states. "Robinson produced 100-yard performances in six out of Texas’ first seven games and chipped in 26 catches for 295 yards and four scores in 10 contests. The junior is the No. 1 running back in college football for 2022. He’s supported by ample depth, including Roschon Johnson (569 yards in ’21), Keilan Robinson (322), Jonathon Brooks (143), and incoming freshman Jaydon Blue.”

Bijan Robinson currently has the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy and the best odds among all running backs at +2000 via DraftKings.

Roschon Johnson would start on most FBS teams; however, he sits behind arguably the nation’s best running back at Texas.

Both Robinson and Johnson could hear their names called during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Meaningful snaps will be hard to come by this season for Keilan Robinson, Jonathon Brooks, and Jaydon Blue, but they all possess enormous talent and will do great things at Texas this season and beyond. 

