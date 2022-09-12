Game Time Announced for Longhorns Conference Opener vs. Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns will open Big 12 conference play in Week 4 against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, hitting the road to Jones AT&T Stadium.

On Monday the game time for the Week 4 showdown was announced, with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. As to where the game will air channel wise, it will be aired on either ESPN or ABC, which will be determined following the results of the Week 3 games on Sept. 17.

Week 3 sees the Longhorns host the UTSA Roadrunners while the Red Raiders hit the road to take on the NC State Wolfpack.

Last season in Austin the Longhorns had no trouble handling the Red Raiders in coach Steve Sarkisian's first year. The Longhorns put up seven touchdowns against the Red Raiders in what was a 70-35 blowout win to open conference play. Now, they hope to do the same again in Lubbock.

If history repeats itself, that task should come easy for the Longhorns. The Longhorns boast an all-time record of 54-17 against the Red Raiders, including a 22-10 record on the road in Lubbock. They have won four straight games against Texas Tech and six straight on the road.

Of course, relying solely on history is a foolish way to approach the game. Anything can happen on any given Saturday, and the Red Raiders will be no slouch, so this is not a game the Longhorns should take lightly.

