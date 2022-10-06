Skip to main content

Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs Announces Partnership With Bijan Mustardson

Bijan Robinson's own mustard will partner with an iconic State Fair of Texas food.

The Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners is iconic for a plethora of reasons. The State Fair of Texas, the Cotton Bowl divided directly down the middle, the Golden Hat and several others. 

However, while the game itself is one of college football's most iconic rivalries, perhaps just as iconic is one food item sold at the State Fair. That item? 

Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs.

Now, Longhorn fans combine Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs with one of their favorite players' NIL ventures. Texas running back Bijan Robinson announced in August that he had inked a unique NIL deal to create his own dijon mustard, aptly named Bijan Mustardson.  

It was no surprise that the mustard gained instant popularity, as the company exceeded its sales goals for the season - by the beginning of October. 

This corny dog was introduced at the State Fair of Texas in 1942 and has been a Fair staple ever since. Over 500,000 corny dogs are sold annually at the State Fair of Texas.

The Longhorns are set to take on the Sooners in the Red River Showdown this Saturday at 11 a.m. central from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. 

